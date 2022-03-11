Several local projects are getting a boost from the City of Williston’s STAR Fund, with over $80,000 being allocated for new business and community projects.
The Williston City Commission met on March 8, approving $86,000 in Flex PACE and Community Build grants. One of those grants is helping to bring a new quilt store to Williston. The Commission awarded up to $10,000 from the Flex PACE program for The Empty Bobbin, which will be located inside the Downtown Plaza in Williston. Owners Taryn Sundby and Lacey Dixon also own Fresh Palate, and The Empty Bobbin will be located in the back area of their current business. The Empty Bobbin will offer fabric, sewing machines, machine repair and maintenance, long-arm quilting services and classes.
Additionally, the City Commission approved up to $25,000 from the Flex PACE program for Northwest Therapy Services to purchase a building and expand their speech therapy services in Williston.
The commission also acknowledged an in-kind match of up to $108,000 for infrastructure at Williston Square for the Slim Chickens project.
“What’s unique about this is the Flex PACE program allows us to use in-kind match for our dollars in order to trigger the match dollars that would come from Bank of North Dakota.” Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko explained.
The Flex PACE Interest Buy-down program encourages investment in commercial and industrial projects by combining grants from the Williston STAR Fund and Bank of North Dakota (BND). BND will provide a roughly 2 to 1 match to the STAR Fund Flex PACE grants. The maximum STAR Fund allocation is $108,000 for qualified commercial projects and $162,000 for childcare projects.
“The Flex PACE program is helpful in attracting new businesses to Williston,” said Barb Peterson, Williston Economic Development Marketing and Business Development Coordinator. “The grants will help buy down the interest on commercial loans for new construction, renovations and build-outs, or property and building purchases.”
The commission also approved up to $51,000 in STAR Fund Community Build Grants for three projects including TrainND Northwest’s Drone Show on August 14, the XWA Air Show on August 20, and renovations of four rooms at the North Dakota Association of the Disabled Crisis Residential Unit.
The following are the STAR Fund recipients for the month of March:
Flex PACE Grants totaling $35,000 (financial grant) and $108,000 (in-kind grant)
Northwest Therapy Services: Allocated up to $25,000 to purchase a building to expand speech therapy services in Williston and the surrounding area. NWTS may add occupational and physical therapy services in the future to further accommodate the needs of their patients.
PRGA Prime Properties/Slim Chickens: Allocated up to $108,000 (in-kind grant) from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to build a new fast casual restaurant in Williston. The City of Williston’s in-kind contribution was infrastructure provided at Williston Square including roads, water and waste management.
The Empty Bobbin: Allocated up to $10,000 to open a new fabric and quilting supply store in Downtown Williston. The business will be in the Downtown Plaza next to Fresh Palate.
Community Build Grant totaling $51,000
North Dakota Association of the Disabled (NDAD) Crisis Residential Unit in Williston: Allocated up to $6,000 to update four rooms at the crisis residential unit. NDAD contracts with the State of North Dakota to provide specialized services to clients of Northwest Human Service Center such as short-term crisis stabilization for people with a serious mental illness, chemical dependency issues, or both.
TrainND Northwest: Allocated up to $10,000 for a Drone Show on Sunday, August 14, at the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series at Aafedt Stadium. The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to match the grant.
XWA Air Show/Williston Basin International Airport: Allocated up to $35,000 for the 2022 Air Show on Saturday, August 20, at Overland Aviation. The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau has agreed to match the grant.
The next STAR Fund meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Williston Center for Development. To submit a STAR Fund application, visit willistondevelopment.com or contact brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us.