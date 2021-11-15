The Williston City Commission, City Administrator and the STAR Fund Board of Directors have allocated up to $256,000 in STAR Fund incentives in November.
The latest projects included four Flex PACE Interest Buydown grants for small businesses that are growing.
“What’s unique about these applications is that business expansion is the name of the game,” said Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko. “All of the businesses that were seen were existing businesses that are expanding their footprint; they’re either buying new buildings, expanding in their existing space, or taking steps to own their existing buildings.”
The four businesses that received Flex PACE Interest Buydown grants at the most recent City Commission meeting are Arie Bauer, DDC PC, Lonnie’s Roadhouse Café, Sioux Energy Services, LLC and Cottonwood Forest.
The Flex PACE Program combines funds from the Williston STAR Fund and the Bank of North Dakota to buy down the interest on project’s commercial loan. The STAR Fund contributes roughly one dollar for every two dollars provided by the Bank of North Dakota.
Wenko said the most recent projects demonstrate that business retention is strong in Williston.
“It shows us that it is (STAR Fund) not just attracting new businesses, it’s taking what we have and helping them expand and be successful.” said Wenko.
The Williston City Commission also approved its annual allotment for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The commission allocated up to $45,000 for the SBDC office for 2022.
“The funding the STAR Fund provides to the local SBDC office is important to us because all of our STAR Fund applications require a consultation with Keith (Olson) before they go to the board. This ensures a high rate of success from the dollars that are allocated to the small businesses,” said Wenko.
The following are the STAR Fund recipients for the month of November.
Flex PACE Grants totaling $175,000
Arie Bauer, DDS PC: Dr. Bauer is purchasing the remaining practice in the building he is currently in. The buydown request is for $21,000.
Lonnie’s Roadhouse Café: The application is for the purchase of the existing building. The buydown request is for $42,000.
Sioux Energy Services, LLC: This established Williston business is requesting Flex PACE funds to purchase a building near Crusoe Energy Services. The buydown request is for $47,000.
Cottonwood Forest: This established Williston business is requesting Flex PACE funds to purchase the property north of his current land off 2nd Avenue West. The buydown request is for $65,000.
Community Build Grant totaling $45,000
Williston State College Small Business Development Center Office: The annual allocation has been approved at $45,000. The funding will help with operational costs of the Williston SBDC office.
Mini Match Applications (approved by Williston City Administrator David Tuan) totaling $35,000
Tanny Thai Cuisine: Up to $5,000 for a new Thai Restaurant on Main Street in Downtown Williston.
Beyond Nails: Up to $5,000 for the owner of Beyond Nails (formerly Williston Nail).
Realty One Group: Up to $5,000 for a new real estate group in Williston.
701 Kids: Up to $5,000 for a new kids and women’s clothing boutique located in Badlands Town Center.
Ellie & Claire Boutique: Up to $5,000 for a new women’s clothing and accessories boutique. This is located next to Lounge Thirty 3 in the Homestake Homes Plaza.
North Star Family Clinic: Up to $5,000 for a new family practice clinic located in the 20/20 Building.
Roux ND: Up to $5,000 for a new Cajun-inspired restaurant that is located in the Quality Inn.
Child Care Assistant Grant (approved by STAR Fund board of directors) totaling $1,000
Debra Beard will receive up to $1,000 from the Child Care Assistant Grant fund.
The next STAR Fund meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Development. To submit a STAR Fund application, visit willistondevelopment.com or contact brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us.