St. Joseph’s School is looking to purchase some new equipment, and is going old-school to raise the funds by hosting a live telethon.
The school is hoping to purchase 11 new active boards for its classrooms, as well as add materials to its curriculum for the coming year. The telethon kicks off on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the St. Joe’s Facebook page, as well as on YouTube. The school’s current boards are becoming outdated, making it necessary to update them.
“As fast as technology changes, we need to make sure we have things that work the way they need to for our students,” the Rev. Russell Kovash told the Williston Herald.
The live telethon will feature performances from St. Joe’s students every 30 minutes, as well as interviews, music, a talent show, prayer and more. Unlike telethons of old, where banks of volunteers would answer phones in the background, St. Joe’s telethon is all online, with donations taken through the school’s website. St. Joe’s Office Administrator Lacey Cote noted that private companies are able to sponsor segments throughout the telethon, and to reach out to St. Joe’s if interested.
Donations can also be mailed or dropped off directly at the school at 124 West 6th Street in Williston.
Cote and Kovash both stated that due to the effects of the pandemic in 2020, the school was not able to fundraise as effectively as they had in the past. Large events such as Mardi Gras and Race for Education still did well, but not as they had in previous years. With this event, Kovash said, the school hopes to bring in around $80,000 for the school’s new equipment.
“We’ve done okay, considering everything; we’ve done okay but we didn’t make like we normally make,” he said. “So we’re hoping this event can help us out.”
The site for donations is already active, and will continue to be active through May 27.