Little Joe’s Early Childcare Center, a project by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, is a huge step closer to fruition thanks to hefty local donation.
American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston and the Pat & Tammy (Davidson) Sogard family recently donated $100,000 to the Little Joe’s Early Childcare Center project. The new facility, which will be located at 513 Main Street, will feature a daycare and preschool for up to 80 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.
"This is going to provide a necessary component for the growth of our school, but Williston is also in a real pinch when it comes to childcare," Father Russell Kovash of St. Joe's said. "This is going to be a great benefit not only for our school, but for the community. The gift that Pat and Tammy and American State Bank made is going to make this a reality."
American State Bank and Trust Chairman of the Board Pat Sogard said when Father Kovash approached them with the project, it was not a difficult decision to make to help fund the new facility.
"Things that benefit the community as a whole, we are very interested in lending our support to." Sogard said. "Childcare in Williston is an issue that needs work, and this project is something that will benefit any family with children that age in Williston. It was an easy discussion when you can see the benefit that would come to our community, and that's what our customers expect out of us and that's what we expect out of ourselves, too."
Sogard said that as new grandparents, he and wife Tammy understand more than ever the need to think of future generations and providing what they need in the community. This new facility, he said, will be a great help to the new families in the community.
Representing the third generation of the Davidson-Sogard family’s 116-year ownership of American State Bank and Trust, Board Member Tammy Sogard said, “We recognize the great need for and importance of additional early childhood services in Williston and we support St. Joseph’s efforts with its new facility.”
Kovash said plans are for a groundbreaking in April 2022. Fundraising efforts are still underway for the project, and Kovash said he hopes to have the project fully paid for by the time construction is complete, and that St. Joe's has nearly succeeded.
For more information on the project or to take part in fundraising efforts, call St. Joseph's Church at 701-572-6731.