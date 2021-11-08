The Spring Lake Park Express just got a facelift, and thanks to a grant from the Robert E. Herman Charitable Trust, the train will be able to chug around Williston for years to come.
Vivian Kalmik is a graduate of 2021’s Leadership Williston program, and as part of her community enhancement project, Kalmik chose to revamp the Spring Lake Park Express, the colorful train seen at events throughout Williston since the 1960's. Minor repairs have already been done to the train, including a fresh coat of paint to match its original colors, but one major part of the overhaul was still needed: a new engine.
Kalmik had been working to raise around $13,000 to repair the train, but thanks to the Herman grant she will be able to repair the train and much more. Kalmik received $40,000 from the Robert E. Herman Charitable Trust, which will be used to replace the tractor under the train's shell, as well as refurbishing the original train depot site at Spring Lake Park and installing some train-themed playground equipment.
"I am so thrilled!" Kalmik told the Williston Herald. "This will make the Spring Lake Park Express good to go for years and years and many generations to come."
Kalmik said she knew the Herman Trust's mission is to help enhance the community, especially for children, so she took the leap and applied for the grant.
I've seen a lot of things that the Trust has done in Williston; what it's done for family and kids. And I thought, 'Could I be so lucky to maybe receive some funding?'" Kalmik explained. "Leadership Williston teaches you to go after your goals and dreams and pursue things, so I thought I would try it."
Connie Teske, one of Herman's daughters and Board Member for the Trust said once she saw Kalmik's application, she knew it fit right into their mission. Teske sits on the Robert E. Herman trust board, which features two of Herman's daughters and three grandchildren.
"I saw it was the Spring Lake Park, and it tugged at my heartstrings," Teske said. "My mom and dad brought me and my sister to Spring Lake Park, and then I brought my kids there. I just thought it would be so cool to get things restored out there."
Kalmik said along with Teske's help, she has received support from Jim Cote and his staff at Williston Parks & Rec, historical and financial support from Adrienne Stepanek and Mandy Hanson with Northland Graphics helped with the train's facelift.
It will take some time to get the new engine ordered and installed for the train, but Kalmik said the Spring Lake Park Express will be up and running in time for a big kick-off in the spring. Kalmik's next project related to the Express is a children's book about the train and its history.