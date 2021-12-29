The Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive fireworks display has been postponed due to frigid temperatures in the region.
The display, courtesy of TNT Fireworks, has been rescheduled to January 1, and the Lights Drive will also be open through January 1.
Originally scheduled for December 30, the fireworks are part of the Lights Drive’s “New Year’s Eve Eve” Activity Night. The event was created to give people a family-friendly end to the year a night early from traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations. The fireworks show was moved due to winter weather conditions over the last week.
“We love this event. TNT Fireworks loves sponsoring and creating the show. We want to limit our volunteers’ exposure to very cold temperatures,” commented Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Amy Krueger.
Staff and volunteers are asked to assist with equipment set up and traffic control on event day and trash clean up the day following the fireworks show. The original schedule required workers to be out for hours in double digit negative temperatures on both days.
“The weather is always the boss when it comes to winter events,” noted Krueger. “Moving the show to January 1 offers much safer working conditions for everyone involved.”
Guests who want to watch the fireworks display from inside Spring Lake Park are asked to use designated parking areas and be aware of other guests. Slow and stopped traffic is asked to stay in the right lane of the Lights Drive Loop and leave the left lane open for thru traffic, staff and emergency vehicles.
The fireworks will start at approximately 8 p.m. and last about 10 minutes. No parking will be available on the west side of the park. No personal fireworks are allowed at the Lights Drive.
Patrons are encouraged to stay warm in their vehicles for the show.
The Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights open nightly 5:30 to 9:30p through January 1. Park goers can gain admittance to the Holiday Lights Drive for $5 cash per car. Half the proceeds from the Lights Drive benefit a non-profit group working the gate each evening and half go to the Parks District to operate and maintain the attraction.
For more information, call 701-774-9041 or find Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive on Facebook.