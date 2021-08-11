A beloved part of many's childhood is returning, thanks to a project spearheaded through Leadership Williston.
Vivian Kalmik is a member of 2021's Leadership Williston program, joining a dozen other professionals from around the area. During the eight-month program, participants take part in hands-on workshops led by community members on a variety of topics, such as leadership skills, ethics, public speaking, county and city government, agriculture, law enforcement, tourism and Economic Development.
As part of the program, each participant creates a project to benefit the community. As part of her project, Kalmik chose to revamp the Spring Lake Park Express, the beloved train seen at events throughout Williston over the decades such as Band Day and the Chokecherry Festival.
"I love this train so much," Kalmik told the Williston Herald. "It has been such a historic part of Williston, but it needs a facelift. It needs some repairs and some updates, and I think we owe it to our forefathers of Williston to get it back into shape."
And Kalmik has spent the last few months doing just that. Minor repairs have been done to the train, and it's received a fresh coat of paint to match its original colors, but one major part of the overhaul will have to wait, for now.
"I wanted to get a new engine in there," Kalmik said, "But we could not find the parts. But we think we've found a tractor that's going to go under there."
Kalmik said the next phase of the project is to raise the $13,000 needed to replace the tractor. The Express still runs, but Kalmik is looking forward to getting a revamped engine for the train. The Spring Lake Park Express will be making its debut for the year on Friday at the Chokecherry Festival at Spring Lake Park. Kalmik said there will be a small dedication before the Express takes its first lap around the park, carrying various special guests. The dedication will take place around 5 p.m. in front of the main stage.
Kalmik partnered with Williston Parks and Recreation to make her project a reality, and said that she would not have gotten as much completed had it not been for WPRD and volunteers from the community. Even the paint itself was donated locally, she said.
"I'm just so thankful for the support we've gotten," Kalmik added. "This train has meant so much to many generations in Williston, and I'm just so glad that it will continue to give back to more in the future."
The Chokecherry Festival takes places this weekend, Friday Aug 13 to Sunday Aug 15. Visit facebook.com/ChokecherryFestival for a schedule of events.