The city of Williston announced that in celebration of Earth Day on April 22 and in preparation for Band Day on May 7, Williston’s Spring Clean event is scheduled for Saturday, April 23.
The Clean Williston event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon. In the event of inclement weather, Clean Williston will be held on Saturday, April 30. The change will be announced on City of Williston social media and www.cityofwilliston.com if necessary.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:00 a.m. in Davidson Park located at 11th Street West and 9th Avenue West the day of the event. Individuals who do not register in advance are welcome and will be assigned a zone. Volunteers will receive a free Clean Williston t-shirt and a light breakfast. Public Works will provide safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags.
During the event, garbage bags can be left on the side of the road in each zone for pickup or returned to Davidson Park for disposal. Volunteers are asked to return their safety vests, gloves, and any unused garbage bags to Davidson Park or leave alongside used bags for pickup.
Individuals and groups interested in participating in this year’s Spring Clean Williston event can register online at bit.ly/CleanWilliston for one of 40 zones.
In addition to collected trash, the following will be accepted at Davidson Park:
- Wood – Two containers (trees and construction material) will be available. This service is free.
- Metal – One container provided by Pacific Steel and Recycling will be available. This service is free. Items that cannot be loaded by hand will be redirected to either recycling facility.
- Tires – Individuals are limited to four tires per person. Chamley Pipe and Salvage will shred for free.
The City of Williston Recycle Center trailer will be onsite and will accept the following free of charge:
- Cardboard – Please break down boxes.
- Tin and aluminum cans – Loose preferred vs bagged.
- White paper – Loose preferred vs bagged. This paper will NOT be shredded
The North Dakota Recycling Services Secure Shred truck will also be available from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for public shred. The first two boxes are free with additional boxes costing $10 per banker’s box.
The City of Williston would like to thank the following sponsors and contributors for their support of the Spring 2022 Clean Williston event:
- Albertsons
- Chamley Pipe and Salvage
- City of Williston Public Works
- North Dakota Recycling Services
- Pacific Steel and Recycling
In addition to Clean Williston, be sure to add these other upcoming events to your calendar:
- Free Landfill Day – Saturday, May 14
- Erase the E-Waste Day – Wednesday, June 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Chamley Pipe and Salvage