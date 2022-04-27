Due to current snow runoff and forecasted weather, the City of Williston regrets to announce that the Spring 2022 Clean Williston event rescheduled to Saturday, April 30 has been canceled.
Many of the 40 zones throughout the city are muddy and waterlogged and pose some safety risks.
The City of Williston would like to thank the following sponsors and contributors for their support of the Spring 2022 Clean Williston event
Albertsons
Chamley Pipe and Salvage
C&D Water Services
City of Williston Public Works
North Dakota Recycling Services
Pacific Steel and Recycling
The City of Williston would also like to thank the numerous individuals and groups that registered for Clean Williston and invites them and others to consider cleaning Williston on their own and in preparation for Band Day!
From May 1 to May 14, individuals and groups that would like to tackle a zone can stop by Public Works at 1121 5th Street East during business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday) to collect supplies. Volunteers will receive a free Clean Williston t-shirt, safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags.
While picking up trash, volunteers are encouraged to take pictures and post on social media using #CleanWilliston and tagging the City of Williston.
After completing their zone(s), volunteers should call Public Works at 701.577.6368 to let them know about a garbage pick up. Garbage bags can be left on the side of the road, as well as safety vests, gloves, and any unused bags.
In addition to cleaning Williston, May is also a great month for spring cleaning!
On Saturday, May 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the City Landfill will be open for Free Landfill Day. The City Landfill is located at 5176 134th Avenue Northwest. To review what is accepted at the City Landfill, please visit: https://cms3.revize.com/revize/williston/departments/public_works/waste_acceptance.php.
If you have electronics, save the date for Chamley Pipe and Salvage’s Erase the E-Waste event on Wednesday, June 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Chamley Pipe and Salvage is located at 5228 134th Avenue Northwest.
Accepted items include: computers, cell phones, printers, copiers, fax machines, DVD players, VCRs, servers, tablets, gaming consoles, cords, cables, and specialty electronic equipment.
TVs (flat screen and CRTs) will also be accepted but carry a small fee.
The North Dakota Recycling Services Secure Shred truck will also be available for public shred at the Erase the E-Waste event. The first two boxes are free with additional boxes costing $10 per banker’s box.
For those interested in cleaning up Williston, view a map of zones at bit.ly/CleanWilliston.
For more information about the Erase the E-Waste event, please call 701.774.2248. For more information on this story, please contact Caitlin Pallai, Communications Strategist, at 701.713.3800 or caitlinp@ci.williston.nd.us.