James Chair-ty Auction chair

An example of the library chairs being painted by local artists and auctioned off at the Chair-ty Auction. 

 James Memorial Art Center

The James Memorial Art Center is preparing for its third Chair-ty Auction. Painted by local artists, vintage wooden library chairs will be given a new life for this fundraising event. 

The silent auction will start on March 20 and run until March 26. Each of the 10 chairs will have been decorated with a theme chosen by the artist.



