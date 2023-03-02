The James Memorial Art Center is preparing for its third Chair-ty Auction. Painted by local artists, vintage wooden library chairs will be given a new life for this fundraising event.
The silent auction will start on March 20 and run until March 26. Each of the 10 chairs will have been decorated with a theme chosen by the artist.
In January, local artists had the opportunity to pick up a chair from the center. On March 20 the chairs will be the main event for the silent auction to raise funds for the James center. Pictures of each chair will be posted both on the James website and on the Facebook page.
These 10 chairs are the last of the those that were used when the James Center was the Williston Public Library. The previous auctions also featured chairs that were painted and auctioned off. In 2012 there were 13 chairs and 2014 also had 13 chairs.
"When they did the addition of the building was the fifties, I'm going to guess when that's where they're from," James Memorial Art Center Administrator Pam Elliot said. "Kind of a mid-modern style."
The artists will return their finished chair to the James Center where they will be displayed in the main gallery underneath the dome.
The local Williston artists who volunteered to take a chair are: Deana Novak, Pam Elliot and Dani Cook LLC, Belinda O'Dell, James Skinner, Clif Sundt, Allayna Stevens, Rachel Venture, Johanna Feifel, Wendy Kimble, Janessa Storlie and John Geyerman.
The money raised from the auction will go towards the operating costs for the center.