The James Memorial Art Center is hosting a Small Works Community Juried show in August.
This exhibition is open for public entries.
The show will be on display during the month of August and prizes will be awarded for Best of Show in our adult and youth categories. Drop off dates for art are July 26 - 30.
For 2D works, they must be 12 inches by 12 inches or smaller, including the frame, while 3D pieces must be smaller than 12x12x12 inches, not including the display structure
For more details, rules and entry forms, stop by the James or visit www.thejamesmemorial.org