Williston Square’s first business is set to open on April 25, giving residents on more option when it comes to dining.
Slim Chickens broke ground at Williston Square in September, with Preferred Restaurant Group President and CEO Mike Sartwell expressing his excitement to bring North Dakota’s second franchise to Williston. Preferred Restaurant Group has already established themselves as part of the Williston community with their ownership of Taco John’s.
“We’ve been a part of the Williston community for many years with Taco John’s,” Sartwell said at the groundbreaking. “I can tell you, boom or no boom, this community has been a big supporter of ours and I hope the community feels like we’ve given back to them too. We’re just really happy to be a part of it.”
Williston’s Slim Chickens is the second of 12 that Preferred Restaurant Group plan to open between North Dakota and Montana. The first location was opened in Minot.
“We’re really honored and excited to be the first business to open in Williston Square,” said Public Relations Director Wendy Howe. “We at Preferred Restaurant Group, we like to be trailblazers and groundbreakers. So it goes with what we like to do, but it is a big, exciting honor for us to be that first business open. We’re excited to be over there and to show Williston that we’re here to support the growth of the community.”
Howe said Slim Chickens’ “never frozen, always fresh” chicken is “life changing,” and each meal is made fresh to order. Along with their chicken, Slim Chickens features 17 dipping sauces for their signature tenders, but with wraps, sandwiches, sides and more, Howe says there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Howe said they anticipate a busy day on April 25 for the grand opening, and encourages anyone planning to stop by to download the Slim Chickens app to sign up for news and specials deals, as well as the chance for some tasty rewards.
“It’s not just opening day, we will have deals that will go through the first four weeks, including an opportunity to win free Slim Chickens for a year.” She said.
Howe added that Slim Chickens will also be offering catering services to Williston in the near future as well.