Slamabama at Summer Nights on Main
Alex McCann Johnson

“It’s Slamabama, everyone is going to be there!” Chase Hubbard said as he mingled with friends. “I enjoy meeting up with old friends and acquaintances that you don’t get to see normally.” Summer is nearing its end and Slamabama is in town to take over Main Street in downtown Williston during the second to last Summer Nights On Main event of the year, sponsored by Red Rock Ford.

The four musicians of the group took to the stage from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 18th for the weekly event located in the downtown area. Traveling from Fargo, Slamabama is a very well-known and popular band in the area and has played at many different events in the community. Their music consists of country, pop, and rock, and they kept the evening crowds entertained and dancing with their energetic beats. 



