“It’s Slamabama, everyone is going to be there!” Chase Hubbard said as he mingled with friends. “I enjoy meeting up with old friends and acquaintances that you don’t get to see normally.” Summer is nearing its end and Slamabama is in town to take over Main Street in downtown Williston during the second to last Summer Nights On Main event of the year, sponsored by Red Rock Ford.
The four musicians of the group took to the stage from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 18th for the weekly event located in the downtown area. Traveling from Fargo, Slamabama is a very well-known and popular band in the area and has played at many different events in the community. Their music consists of country, pop, and rock, and they kept the evening crowds entertained and dancing with their energetic beats.
While music is one of the big draw-ins for the event, the next would be the food trucks. Every week, different food trucks come in to feed the many people coming for Summer Nights On Main. Some attendees even come just for the food.
The Babe Ruth World Series brought several athletes and their families to Williston, and many team shirts were seen in the streets during the event. Summer Nights on Main really helped highlight the buzzing atmosphere here in Williston, showing these out-of-towners what the city has to offer.
“I love the great selection of musical artists and sense of community that we all get. I love being able to be outside with this amazing weather and with these amazing people.” Chelsea Hill said of the event. Chelsea has come twice so far this year and has frequented the event for years.
There is only one more Summer Nights On Main this year, on August 25. Red Roses will headline starting at 5:00 p.m.