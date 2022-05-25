Fort Buford’s Sixth Infantry Regimental Association has a long history in the area, a history that is hitting a significant milestone this year!
The Sixth Infantry was established in 1962 to promote the confluence region and its history, as well as encourage tourism for both Fort Buford and Fort Union. The group has done this for the last 60 years by depicting soldiers stationed at Fort Buford in the 1860s and 1870s. Members of the group wear period clothing, painstakingly researched and re-created to be as historically accurate as possible. Each year, the group takes part in events throughout the summer at Fort Buford and Fort Union, beginning with this weekend’s flag raising ceremony. The event has become a staple at both Ft. Buford and the Confluence Center, with visitors coming out to watch the re-enactors hoist the flag, symbolizing the beginning of the summer season and the transition to summer hours for both sites.
So what’s been able to keep the Sixth Infantry going for six decades?
“Well, a lot of luck for one!” Sixth Infantry President Ben Gjorven told the Williston Herald.
Luck, and a continued interest in the history of the area are what fuel the Sixth Infantry, Gjorven continued. Member of the group share that love for history, and work to share that history with the public by giving them a glimpse of what life was like when the Fort was in operation. Afterall, Gjorven said, the history of Fort Buford is Williston’s history as well.
“Fort Buford had a lot to do why Williston and Sidney are where they are today,” Gjorven said. “If Fort Buford was not there, there’d be a large town right there.”
Fort Buford’s Flag Raising ceremony opens the site for the summer starting at noon CST. The Sixth Infantry will march from the barracks to the flagpole at noon central time on Saturday, May 28, presenting the flag with full military honors, passing it from member to member down the line, before it raised and saluted. The group will then march to the site’s cemetery, raising that flag as well.
The group’s biggest event of the summer is Fort Buford’s annual Encampment, which welcomes visitors from all over the country to observe how the soldiers lived at the fort in the 1870s. The Sixth Infantry spend the weekend living the life of soldiers at the Fort, including sleeping in the barracks and performing military drills.
The Encampment is free and open to the public, and runs Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 at the site, with activities happening throughout the day for visitors to enjoy. The Infantry will give tours of the site, as well share weather, signal and telegraph demonstrations. The group will begin the day with the ceremonial raising of the American flag, a historically accurate flag that was created by Gjorven.
Later in the year, the Sixth Infantry will be hosting the 5th annual military show at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds in Williston. The show showcases military memorabilia to buy, sell, trade or display. In October, the soldiers will get a little spooky for Fort Buford’s annual Cemetery Walk, featuring “ghosts” sharing stories from the Fort’s cemetery.
As the Sixth Infantry celebrates 60 years, Gjorven said they are always seeking new members who have a passion for history. Those looking to get involved and learn more can contact the Sixth Infantry at www.facebook.com/FortBuford6thInfantry, emailing 6thinfantryfortbuford@gmail.com or contact President Ben Gjorven at 701-770-8143.