Childcare in Williston has been a hot topic lately, with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston being the latest organization to step in and address the need.
Renovations are underway at the Sisters of Mercy house to transform the century-old structure into Williston’s newest childcare facility, with room for up to 65 children. The project has been in the works for several years, partnering with the STAR Fund to make the project a reality. Things were looking promising, but were sidelined by COVID-19.
“We do a community health needs assessment every three years, and one common theme kept being lack of daycare providers,” explained CHI Marketing Director Dubi Cummings. “It was a great conversation but a really bad time, because shortly after that discussion COVID happened, so we had to veer our direction as far as response to that. But just this fall we started talking with Shawn (Wenko) and his team, as well as the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation, and we were able to secure funding to completely renovate this space.”
CHI St. Alexius was able to secure more than $200,000 in STAR Fund grants from Williston Economic Development in order to help renovate the home. The two-level facility is being completely gutted and remodeled from the ground up to meet the standards necessary for a licensed childcare facility. Cummings said from the flooring to the cabinets, everything within the space will be completely new. Cummings said there is an aggressive timeline for the rebuild, with the project expected to be completed by this summer.
Cummings added that negotiations are currently underway with a local provider to run the facility, and that an announcement would be forthcoming soon.