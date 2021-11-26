The Salvation Army opened their doors to the community Thursday to share food, fellowship and give thanks.
The organization hosted their annual meal, inviting community members to stop in and enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings and some Christmas entertainment. Thanksgiving can be a lonely time for a lot of people, which is part of why the Salvation Army hosts the annual dinner.
"We really just love the fellowship aspect as well as the food," Capt. Joseph Irvine said. "Especially during the holidays, that's when a lot of people tend to feel the isolation most. So it's not just about food, it's about getting a good fellowship environment and getting people together."
Captain Rachel Irvine with the Salvation Army said they serve around 100 to 150 people each year. The organization was assisted by volunteers and members from Celebrate Recovery, who helped prepare and serve the meal. Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind.
"We were looking for a place that we could serve and help the people that are less fortunate," said Ron Jemison, Ministry Leader and State Representative for Celebrate Recovery. "We've all been there, we've all been hurting, and we just want to give back to our community that has helped us through hard times."