Mayor Howard Klug got to have two of his favorite days this year, honoring the Mayor For a Day essay contest’s seventh grade winner.
At the May 10 meeting of the City Commission, Klug introduced Alivia Lowery, a seventh grade student at ASB Innovation Academy in Williston. Lowery is the second Mayor For a Day essay winner for the year. Reese Cox, the third grade winner from Wilkinson Elementary, was recognized at the April 26 commission meeting. Lowery shared her essay with the Commission and those in attendance. Lowery said one thing she would do as mayor is work to help keep Williston clean, and green.
“I would make sure that recycling bins were everywhere, including signs to make sure that people actually used them,” Lowery wrote. “I would especially make sure that recycling bins were in schools, apartments and parks.”
Klug presented Lowery with a certificate, as well a gift basket full of goodies donated by local businesses and organizations, including passes from Overland Aviation for a ride for Lowery and some friends over Williston. Lowery also rode with Klug and Cox in the Band Day parade on May 7.
The League of Cities sponsors the the Mayor For a Day essay contest for third and seventh grade students across North Dakota each year.