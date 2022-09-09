WHS Class of 1962 holding reunion this weekend
Scope Salute is set aside for Jack Dyville
If you're around town this weekend in Williston, you just might run into some folks you haven't seen or heard from in a spell. That's due to the fact the Williston High School Class of 1962 is having a 60-year reunion.
Folks from afar will converge on Williston to meet up with classmates, while learning of the many changes that have taken place. Many classmates opted to remain in Williston and make a difference, while others spread out seeking to spread their wings. The reunion is slated to run Friday through Sunday (September 9-11.)
Jack Erickson, a 1962 classmate and talented author and world traveler, has put out another new book entitled The Lonely Assassin. On that note, we have learned that while back home Erickson will be having a book signing beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Chuck Wilder, local historian and man-about-town, will be hosting the signing at Books on Broadway in downtown Williston.
We are also sending a shout-out to any friends of the class who would like to stop by the Teen Canteen in the Old Armory lower level and check out the action. This is planned from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, just before the planned class events that begin at 6:30 p.m.
Along with Erickson, a few names from this class (some that we have even done columns on) that come to mind over the years include the likes of Jerry Hicks, Pete Pornish, Vicky Berger, Lois Scheele, Mike Hotchkiss, Bob Routlege, Dick McKennett, Jack White, and Carol Sandvik.
Among those names are some pretty good athletes, while others have played a key role in making their hometown a better place.
REMEMBER 9/11
One thing is certain, we remind you about Sunday (September 11).
We encourage you to take time from your outing, if only for a short period, to pay honor to those who gave their lives. Especially the volunteers, firefighters, and rescue personnel who went above and beyond.
We must NEVER FORGET!
SCOPE RETURNS
Regardless of what you might have heard, we can tell you it's not true this old scribe decided to rejoin the U.S. Navy. There is a shortage in the military but they're not that desperate at this time.
We can tell you it has been an interesting 10 months or so since coming down with COVID-19 way back in early November of 2021. That resulted in a six-day hospital stay and upon return home began the use of oxygen. Never did we think the word Long COVID would come into play. Thus breathing issues still continue, and a number of other things wanted to get in on the act. This included the likes of shingles, only to be followed by an emergency gallbladder surgery. That wasn't so bad, but when complications entered in it required a return to a hospital bed for another stretch, spending a total of 10 days in confinement.
Suffering a bile leak, this meant another emergency surgery had to be done to repair the leak. Then came follow-up procedures, along with cataract surgery on both eyes being squeezed into the picture. Being put under with the funny gas five times in a short period is plenty for now. Having made it nearly three-quarters of a century, we are in for a rebuild, one piece at a time.
Oh, in case you are wondering, we were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and had our shingles shots. Don't know of any protection for gallbladder infection other than living right. Enough for now, as we realize we're not alone and there are many of you going through the same issues.
JACK DYVILLE
We have reserved a Scope Salute for the departed Jack Dyville.
Plans called for us to include a timely tribute to this man who meant so much to Williston and the surrounding area. For us, illness got in the way, so we seize this opportunity in this comeback Scope column.
We considered Dyville a friend, as we worked with him on numerous programs from his early days arriving in this city. Hey, we had something in common in wearing the red suit at Christmas time.
Info tells us Dyville was brought to town by the hospital auxiliary that was sponsoring Cardiac Capers, back around 1983. At that time, Marilyn McGinley, who was chairperson for Cardiac Capers was accompanied by Maxine (O'Connel) Zine to greet Dyville at the airport.
McGinley recalled Zine saying to Dyville upon arrival, "if you don't like it here it's your own fault."
Apparently, he liked it.
We showed up at the Herald in 1984, and followed a lot of the accomplishments of this individual, that came to be along with strong support from the community. As a matter of fact, we got hooked into being a part of Cardiac Capers, along with a number of key individuals. No, it was not an act to take on the road.
QUALE IS KEY
It is hard to mention names alongside Dyville, for fear of missing many, but one has to be B. Michael Quale. Those two were front and center when it was announced that Williston was selected to host the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Pageant.
Entertainment, Inc! continued to flourish, while YES (Youth Education on Stage), and The Dance Factory were just a few of the activities for young and old to take part in.
While Dyville left his adopted hometown, the native of Texas was off to New York and the bright lights of Broadway. He just felt the need to give it one more try before health problems got in the way. It was then his good friend, Quale, talked him into coming home and do what he could.
Dyville remained active until his final breath and left a mark on this community that will remain.
NAME THE STAGE
While buildings have been named in honor of folks, we offer the stage at the Old Armory Theatre being designated as the Jack Dyville Stage, to provide an ongoing tribute to the man who brought the arts to Williston.
Might even have a special night once a year to call attention and raise funds.
Rest in Peace, my Friend!
During this same period of time, the area lost another good man in the passing of Bernie Arcand. While his work was in Tioga, Arcand was known throughout the area for his musical talents. He would be at numerous events performing on the keyboard or talking music history.
INFO ON EVENTS
Over the course of the last 10 months we have no doubt failed to pass along information on many important events. This wasn't by choice as the fingers, mind, and computer just didn't seem to work together.
We apologize for missing out on such big events as the Chokecherry Festival and the Babe Ruth World Series.
With summer nearly in the books, attention now turns to fall activities and we must move forward. Fall brings on a number of exciting sporting events, while the bands are always an impressive addition.
Other activities include trap shooting and there are a lot of theater performances. On that note, we know Entertainment, Inc! will be at the forefront of local productions using a variety of talented actors.
We say, get out and support these events in your community.
TETONS IN ACTION
Another major part of the community we can't forget about is the action over at Williston State College.
The Tetons offer men's and women's basketball, along with volleyball. On the ice the Tetons have proved to be very competitive in hockey. You can add to that women's softball and baseball on the diamond for the WSC men.
We also understand a clay target program is coming to the college level, with former Teton coach Penny Slagle directing the sport. This gives area residents another reason to get out and cheer on their favorite athletes.
We have watched the WSC programs for nearly 40 years and we can tell you drastic improvements in team play, facilities, along with transportation have been big steps.
FOOTBALL FEVER
Yes folks, football season is officially open on the college front.
North Dakota State University fans are happy as the Bison picked off a win over Drake, while the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks gave those Cornhuskers of Nebraska a run for their money on national television.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Gophers appear to be the team to watch in the Big 10 Conference this season.
P.J. Fleck has another exciting team seeking to make a dent in opponents.
On the professional front, the Minnesota Vikings kick off the regular season under new leadership. This should be a dandy opener as the Vikings butt heads in a border battle with those Green Bay Packers in the comfort of US Bank Stadium on Sunday.
The way the Minnesota Twins have been playing, it's good to have some other action in play.
ROUND THE BEND
If things come together the Scope should be back, as for now the fingers are feeling fine. Neuropathy is another issue that has to be dealt with, as this battle involves feet, working up to our hands.
Having been involved with athletic competition for more than 50 years we will just have to play hurt.
Should you have a notable upcoming event, or a success story on a former student/athlete or resident, send info my way.
We remind you, we're not a mind reader and need your help in providing detailed information.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Williston Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.