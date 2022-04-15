Mother Nature reared her ugly side and decided to extend winter throughout the state of North Dakota.
From Williston to Minot, and points beyond, the white blanket of snow put a halt to a lot of spring activities and stalled travel over three days.
For folks who have lived around this part of this country for a spell know this can and will happen, while this had to be a big surprise for newcomers.
Now the hope is for warm temperatures to provide a quick melt to get back to spring.
Outdoors is the place folks want to be this time of year after being caged up for a long winter.
Directors will now have to scramble at the high school and college level to get makeup dates in place.
Pictures from various sources showed just how dramatic this storm was.
Hopefully shovels and snow blowers were still within easy reach.
The weather forecast calls for warmer days ahead, but then again, they've said that before.
Best thing is to stay prepared and pay attention to your surroundings.
One of these fine days the sun will continue to shine.
TWINS FALTER
We can just see our former sidekick Chris Kirchmeier smiling as his Los Angeles Dodgers kicked the Minnesota Twins twice, by the identical score of 7-0.
That came on the heels of the Twins rebounding to salvage a split of a four-game series with the Seattle Mariners, to open season play.
The Dodgers simply proved to be too much, with stellar pitching that kept the offense from plating a run.
One can only hope this play isn't a sign of things to come.
A weekend series in Boston puts the Twins up for another test, giving fans a better idea of what to expect.
Baseball tends to be a long season and winning makes it just a little bit more enjoyable.
MAKE A NOTE
You should grab your calendar and pencil in important dates around the Williston area.
First, you might want to list May 1 as the opening date for the paddlefish snagging season.
This takes place at the confluence of the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers.
If you haven't done this sport, you just might want to check it out.
The website for the North Dakota Game and Fish is the place to check for details.
Don't forget you do need to purchase tags and have the proper gear.
BAND DAY MAY 7
Then we have May 7 as the date reserved for the annual Band Day Festival that marches through downtown Williston.
This has always been a grand event and you don't want to miss out.
We understand the parade will be placed live on Facebook for folks in outlying areas, or for those unable to attend.
INC! ON STAGE
At the same time, we want you to make a note for April 22-24 and April 28 to May 1.
On those dates you will have an opportunity to settle back and enjoy Entertainment, Inc! performers presenting "Chicago."
We encourage you to get out and support these hard-working individuals.
KIDS' DAY OUT
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 you should plan to bring your children to the grounds of the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds, located north of the city.
Here you will find Kids' Day Out which entails a huge family event.
The time will include a number of fun activities, while food trucks will be on the grounds, allowing you to purchase food items.
You can learn more by checking out the Kids' Day Out -Williston on the Facebook page.
LOOKING AHEAD
You can never look too far ahead as time has a tendency to get away from us.
We want you to know August 5 is the date set aside for the annual North Dakota Chokecherry Festival.
It appears the event will be held in Davidson Park this time around.
Meanwhile, baseball fans can ink in August 13-20 as the dates for the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.
This spectacular event returns to Williston and will be staged over at Aafedt Stadium.
The local committee is working hard to assure this is an outstanding tourney.
A large number of volunteers become involved to ensure everything comes off without a hitch.
SAVE THE DATE
The North Dakota State University Foundation reminds Bison fans to save the date for September 17.
At this time, you will be able to join NDSU fans from across the country as they gather in Tucson, Arizona when the Bison take on the University of Arizona Wildcats.
Room blocks are being set up through the foundation.
You can visit http://www.ndsufoundation.com to learn more.
This should prove to be yet another major challenge for the Bison football program.
JUST BE SAFE
With the vacation season upon us, we send out a friendly reminder to just be safe.
When traveling obey the speed limits and be careful for other motorists.
One thing for certain is to obey signage in the construction zones.
Every year you hear of workers being hit and killed, which is something that has to be avoided.
Each state you head into has roads that are unfamiliar.
Minnesota alone will be having more than 200 construction projects to contend with.
So as you head east to take in baseball and soccer games, or you might be heading to a resort, be on alert at all times.
No doubt, North Dakota will also have its share of construction as well over the next few months.
Around this area you should be on high alert for travel involving oil field traffic.
We want this to be a safe summer for everybody.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.