Folks longing for fun in the great outdoors
Scope back at keyboard after bout with COVID-19
With the First Lutheran Church lutefisk/meatball event now in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to shift full-speed ahead to upcoming spring and summer activities.
The same could be said for the Daytona 500 and the Williston Sports & Rec Show, as they have always served as great signs that spring was upon us.
But then again, Mother Nature has something different to say as folks hunger to get outdoors.
It won’t be long, but like with anything, time tells all.
For this veteran scribe, just getting back in the saddle feels good after being out of circulation for a spell.
There was a period of time just getting out of bed was a task.
That nasty COVID-19 grabbed me an kicked my behind, even taking away the keyboard, holding us back from sharing items of interest.
That’s something we have enjoyed doing for nearly 40 years.
For those of you out there who suffered the same fate, you know what we are talking about.
Meanwhile, over the long period of time when we were recuperating, we learned of the passing of two prominent Williston residents.
Carol Jean Sandvik informed us Reiny Pfifer and the great Norwegian Erik Rognelein were called from us.
We recall both of these fine gentlemen and their contributions to the community.
May they Rest In Peace!
We also learned that long-time Facebook friend North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passed on way too early.
He has been a stellar individual in North Dakota politics and was a strong leader in his AG role.
We will long miss his regular posts, that at times included family travels.
Now that we have our fingers back, every effort will be made to keep you updated on Basin activities.
TWINS MAKE MOVES
While it may be hard to believe for some, the Minnesota Twins opened the purse strings and purchased a high-priced shortstop in Carlos Correa.
That, along with a number of moves, has come in an effort to provide Twins fans with a decent ball club this season.
Early indicators have fans excited and the jury remains out on 2022. One thing is certain, making the moves was needed and welcomed. After a delay it’s time to say Play Ball!
VIKES ALL-NEW TEAM
Football always finds a way to stay in the news, but the Minnesota Vikings have gone through an overhaul and let’s hope things improve.
It appears from the new GM and head coach the entire organization is willing to make needed changes.
Already they have signed what appear to be some key replacements and, like baseball, time will tell.
Watch for more details as they develop.
WILD/T-WOLVES HOT
Not to be outdone, the Minnesota Wild made a big trade for a top-flight goalie while the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves in position to even make a playoff run.
Hey, this all creates extra fun for fans throughout the Upper Midwest.
Having teams one can really support makes a big difference.
NORSK HOSTFEST
After a couple years off, due mainly to that nasty COVID-19, it looks like Norsk Hostfest will be holding the 43rd annual event and you won’t be disappointed.
Dates have been set for Sept. 28 through Oct. 1, back at the state fairgrounds in Minot.
Thus far this international Scandinavian festival has announced major entertainment acts to include the likes of Lady A, Brantley Gilbert, and favorite headliner Daniel O’Donnell.
MORE STAGE FUN
Hey, you can add the likes of Big & Rich and the Old Crow Medicine Show to the mix, while the latest announcement includes the voices of The Texas Tenors.
The Texas Tenors will open with special guests Matt Vee and the Killer Vee’s, as they celebrate the music of Neil Diamond.
Go ahead and visit http://www.hostfest.com for further information, or you can call (701) 852-2368 for ticket details.
ND STATE FAIR DATES
Another summer event you will want to pencil in is the North Dakota State Fair.
The annual event is set for July 22-30 in Minot and you should set aside some time to take part in the activities.
Reportedly 300,000 people are in attendance each year.
Along with bull riding and a ranch rodeo, the fair features nights of country, rock, and two nights of auto events.
Kid Rock and Sam Hunt are among headliners on the country side of things.
We understand ticket sales are now open.
You can click on http://www.nd.statefair.com for ticket details.
SPRING IN MEDORA
Hey folks, just in case summer plans are on your mind, we can tell you tickets for the Medora Musical go on sale April 26.
But, if you’re looking to get a spring taste of Medora a couple of indoor shows still await you.
A Tribute to John Denver, entitled Country Roads, is set for April 8-9 while the Looney Lutherans: Youngish at Heart will be staged April 22-23.
You can book a weekend package that includes a meal, room, and show to enjoy some time in the Badlands.
Just call 1-800-MEDORA1 for complete details or click on http://www.medora.com.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long-time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.