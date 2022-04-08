While Mother Nature is slow to deliver on the weather front, there's nothing wrong with looking ahead to warmer events that have been scheduled.
Among those events, coordinated by the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), includes the likes of Band Day.
This year the festival is set for May 7, with numerous bands taking to the streets of Williston.
Make a special note in your calendar for that special date.
This year, along with the high school bands, the guest band will be the Kansas City Rumble, the drumline for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Band Day has been around for nearly 100 years and promises to be a great family event.
Numerous activities are featured in Harmon Park and the Virgil Syverson Performance Center following the parade.
We also learned officials have plans to broadcast the parade on Facebook live, should you be unable to make it downtown or be out of town.
Funding is the key to this event and the committee is happy to accept your donations to help keep this festival operating.
For further details, or should you have any questions, call (701) 774-9041 or visit http://www.visitwilliston.com.
On the website you will also find a complete list of upcoming events.
We encourage you to not only support Band Day with donations, but also by being on hand to lend your applause for the band members as they do their thing.
CRAFTS & VENDORS
A Spring Craft & Vendor Event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16 over at the Raymond Family Community Center in Williston.
Sassy Lady Events is hosting this "Hop Into Spring" event for the second year.
You should know there is an admission charge, but this will be a fun event to check out.
Here's your chance to get your hands on some new fun things for around the house.
ENTERTAINMENT, INC!
The good folks over at Entertainment, Inc! are back in action with a presentation of "Chicago" set for April 22-24 and April 28-May 1.
Showing is 7 p.m. each evening, with the exception of Sunday that features a 2 p.m. matinee.
This Tony Award-winning production allows local actors a chance to shine before the local audience.
PADDLEFISH OPENER
Lots of folks make their way to the Confluence to take part in the opening of the paddlefish season.
It looks like May 1 is the opening day and you will need to purchase your tag and have all your gear in order to take part.
This has always been a big attraction as young and old try their hands at snagging a big one.
For a map and regulations you will have to visit the ND Game & Fish website.
MISS NORTH DAKOTA
Plans are in the works for the annual Miss North Dakota pageant hosted in Williston by the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization.
This long-running event has been a favorite in our community for a very long time.
Local volunteers work hard to ensure everything comes off at the Bakken Elementary Auditorium.
Put the dates June 8-11 in your calendar and watch for further details as they appear in the Herald.
We encourage you to take time and support this state event.
MORE IN JUNE
Yes folks, the month of June is filled with family fun.
On June 16 the annual Fort Union Rendezvous takes place at the Fort Union Trading Post, located a few miles from Williston.
This National Historic Site will host the event from June 16-19.
During this time the fort becomes alive as re-enactors from across the country converge on the area.
Along with vendors, this proves to be a step back in time you don't want to miss out on.
This 19th Century Fur Trade Fair features a variety of period arts, crafts, and music.
Watch for further details on this event as well.
ON SALE APRIL 26
We can tell you that tickets for the famed Medora Musical will go on sale April 26.
It's best you mark your calendar or smart phone directory and be ready to nab early tickets for a summer of fun in Medora.
This show, along with all the added activities, makes Medora the place to visit.
A close drive from home puts you in another world and allows for a peaceful time for your entire family.
To learn more go to http://www.medora.com or you can call 1-800-MEDORA1 for further details.
TIGER COMES BACK
While local and area golfers are itching to get into action on the links, the golf world came to life with the return of famed golfer Tiger Woods.
Woods jumped into action, following his automobile accident, to get back in the swing on Thursday during play in The Masters.
He noted his swing was good, but was concerned about the long walk over four days.
Just to have Tiger back creates quite a stir for golf fans.
Fore!
TWINS PLAN OPENER
By the time you read this, we hope Mother Nature is in a good mood to allow the Minnesota Twins to open the baseball season in Minneapolis.
Play was delayed one day as the winter-like weather refused to leave, chilling the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Twins.
While the game was delayed, the Twins front office was busy trading lefty Taylor Rogers for Chris Paddack of San Diego.
Also in the deal, the Twins traded Brent Rooker and parted with some six million dollars in cash.
Now the Twins have another potential starter but gave up a lot in Rogers.
Time will tell as the season unfolds.
One can only hope that some of the many deals the Twins made pan out.
Fans wanted a new look and they certainly got it.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.