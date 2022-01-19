That nasty virus, something we are too well familiar with, continues to reach out across the globe and tends to mess with activities.
First we check in with former Coyote Brian Qvale who is back playing professional basketball in Japan.
“Things in Japan are going well. We are currently in first place with a record of 24-4. My family was able to come out here in November and December after a long visa process and right before Japan closed their borders to all foreign people who wanted to enter,” said Brian.
He went on to say, “the timing couldn’t have been better. We had a great time exploring the City of Nagoya together, seeing giant Christmas light illuminations, the science museum, aquarium, Legoland, castles, shopping districts, and all of the different food options that are available in this huge city.”
His wife and two children went home the end of this past December.
For Brian, this is his 11th season playing hoops on the professional level.
SEASON UPDATEHe told us the first games played in 2022 for his team, along with roughly 75 percent of the teams in Japan across the first, second, and third divisions had positive Covid cases and all were placed on a two-week quarantine.
“We were supposed to play two games this last weekend and have a five day mid-season break but instead we are all home now for a few weeks unable to practice or play games. It was difficult last year to come back and play games again after a two week break but we will see how it goes this time,” stated Brian.
For now the virus has the upper hand on hoop action.
MAKE UP GAMES“Other than that, I feel good and we are in first place.” added Brian.
The season is 60 games and then playoffs, so Brian is sure they will need to make up the two games that were missed, sometime before May when the playoffs begin.
Here is a look at the most recent team standings: https://www.bleague.jp/standings/?tab=2&year=2021
MARDI GRAS SETDwight Richter, chairman once again for the 71st annual St. Joseph’s Mardi Gras tells us a few changes are in the works.
Thanks to that nasty virus a few things had to be adjusted once again, in order to pull the event off.
Dwight tells us this year they will be doing the annual Roast Beef Dinner, but as a take-out only.
“We did our Famous Fish Fry during Lent this way and it worked out well, so we are doing the Roast Beef Dinner using the same drive-thru concept,” said Dwight.
“We have learned allot in the last 18 months and have adapted to keep our Mardi Gras alive. We hope someday to go back to celebrating the Mardi Gras together as a Parish and Community. I am not sure that it will ever happen, but that is my hope.”
SOME EVENTS
Cash Raffle: The Cash Raffle tickets and letters are in the mail and you should receive them soon. There is (10) $500 Gift Cards on the Cash Raffle and the ticket price is $5 each. You are being asked to do your best to purchase all of the tickets or sell them to friends and neighbors.
Dwight points out, “with your help, we can make this Cash Raffle the best one yet. Tickets can be mailed in or put into the weekly collection plate or brought to the Parish Office.”
Online Auction: This Online auction will again be on the Greater Giving platform, which will be accessible by going to the St. Joseph’s Parish website, clicking on the Greater Giving Icon and registering to bid on the online auction website.
The Online Auction will begin at noon on January 27 and ends at 6 p.m. on January 30.
You should know that you will be asked to register a credit card, however, officials will allow folks to pay cash or check on the day of pickup.
Roast Beef: The annual Roast Beef Dinner will begin at 11 a.m. on January 30 and run until 7 p.m., or until the food runs out.
This event will be Take-Out only and tickets are available in advance through the Parish Office or available the day of Roast Beef Dinner.
In town delivery will be available and ticket prices are set at $12.00.
Slushburger Meal: No event is complete without slushburgers.
The good folks have had many requests for the Slushhburger Meal, so they brainstormed and will be doing a Slushburger Meal, at a later date.
This event will be held from 4-7 p.m. on February 5, so mark your calendars.
We are told tickets will be sold in advance of slushburger meal and day of meal.
See, there is a way to make most folks happy.
Enjoy!
DIRK HITS PATCH
We told you about the travels of Dirk Wierenga in our last Scope column.
Dirk is a freelance journalist who produced a documentary about Hwy. 2 and was in the area recently for further research.
Heading west his faithful Toyota took some damage in the front end after tangling with a snowbank.
Then on his way home, seeking a new adventure led to his wheels hitting an ice patch, leaving him head on in the snow filled ditch.
Oh well, no injuries came out of all this, only more coffee table stories.
You can bet Dirk is looking forward to spring.
BROWN HONOREDThanks to a heads up from Darrel Ahmann we can tell you the basketball court on the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU) has finally been named Dale Brown Court.
The call brings recognition back to his home of Minot, while it also brings Williston in the picture with two brothers-in law Doug Ness and Bob Herman.
Reports indicate LSU Board of Supervisors recently voted 12-3 to name the court in honor of Brown.
This came to be after a strong campaign from alumni and fans spanning a period of three years.
A TRUE WINNERBrown is the winningest men’s basketball coach in LSU history.
He compiled 448 wins over 25 years at the helm, including 238 wins in SEC regular season games, second only to the great Adolph Rupp of Kentucky.
Brown is also being credited as being a role model for this generation and many generations to come.
Some have even gone so far to call him a true “Champion of Human Dignity.”
Over the years Brown is credited with battling the NCAA and succeeded in helping to change or get rid of 34 unnecessary rules.
This is great news and means his name will live on, not only at LSU, but every time a home game is televised you can bet the name is mentioned.
SCOPE SALUTEWe seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to Coach Brown on being so honored.
It’s good to see someone who truly earned this honor be recognized.
No doubt it took a lot of work to convince the powers to be that this was a great way to honor the long-time coach.
He spent a lot of time in Williston and was most cordial.
We had several encounters over the years and every time he had that patented smile in place.
HAIL THE BISONWe have also reserved a Scope Salute for members of the National Champion North Dakota State University football team.
Our salute goes to the players, coaching staff, support staff, administration, marching band, students and fans who follow the team throughout the thick and thin.
With this being the ninth national crown the only thing to do is make it No. 10.
Bring on the season!
NFL PLAYOFFSWith the first round of the National Football League playoffs behind us it is good to see some new teams involved in advancing.
Among those the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.
While it looks like Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the upper hand to repeat, although this time around they must work through the bracket.
Each week that goes by only means that much closer to spring training.
But wait, those Boys of Summer apparently are feuding with a contract and who knows for sure if training camp will open on time.
It’s bad enough we have the virus to mess with things and now there’s more to stir the pot.
Let’s hope it all works out and things can get back to a level of somewhat normal.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.