Excitement continues to brew leading up to the 11 a.m. CST kickoff between the No. 2 North Dakota State University Bison and the No. 8 Montana State University Bobcats.
The FCS National Football Championship clash unfolds Saturday (Jan. 8) in Frisco, Texas.
This is a place Bison fans and teams have become accustomed to and it almost seems like a home game for NDSU.
The action can be viewed on ESPN2 and carried on the Bison radio network throughout the area.
It proved to be another great season for the NDSU program with an opportunity to cash in with another national crown is on the line.
The Bison have won five-consecutive NCAA Division I FCS National Championships between 2011 and 2015 as well as three more consecutively between 2017 and 2019.
We also learned NDSU is the only college football program to ever win five consecutive NCAA national championships, and holds the record for most FCS titles with eight.
One would have to say the Bison have managed to keep a strong grip on this level of play.
The way things look another national trophy is waiting to be returned to Fargo.
That is, unless those pesky Bobcats have a different idea.
This should prove to be a great matchup and it sure is nice to have football of this level to warm up things on a winter day in January.
BRENT QVALE
Former NDSU standout Sanford Qvale knows a thing or two about championships during his Division II playing days in a Bison uniform.
We have been following the football career of his youngest son Brent, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury early this fall in camp with the Tennessee Titans.
This comes after play as an offensive lineman with the New York Jets and the Houston Texans.
Brent tells us his rehab is “about 4 months in and coming along great.”
He went on to say, “I will be fully ready to go soon. I’ve been rehabbing and training at the Lincoln rehabilitation and sports performance center in Lincoln, Nebraska.”
You might recall Brent spent his college playing days in uniform for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
According to Brent, “the plan now is my agent will let teams know I am healed up and hopefully be signing a contract for next season soon! I am able to sign earlier than usual because my contract settlement with the Titans is over.”
ANOTHER GO
This is great news for the former Williston Coyote standout athlete.
“I am excited to give it another go, sitting out this whole year makes me want to keep playing even more. Cant wait for year nine!”
We’ll do our best to keep you updated on what lies ahead for Brent and his career in the NFL.
Meanwhile, we can tell you Brent’s older brother Brian continues playing professional basketball in Japan once again this season.
We believe this to be his 11th season playing at this level in various countries.
When time permits we will bring you an update on his status as well.
MEDORA TRYOUTS
Stage West Entertainment in conjunction with the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation has announced tryouts for the 2022 Medora Musical.
Yes folks, plans are in the works for yet another summer in the Badlands.
You can attend an audition in Bismarck at 11 a.m. on Jan. 29 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lynne Center.
Those in the Fargo area can tryout at 1 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Concordia University Hvidsten Hall of Music / Buxton Choral Rehearsal Hall #187.
You should know tryouts in Memphis, Tennessee set for Feb. 4-7 have been scratched.
However, online video submissions are available, with the deadline set for March 15.
You can forward to longtime director Curt Wollan at cw@troupeamerica.com.
Individuals are asked to include two prepared country songs, one up-tempo and one ballad, along with resume and a photo.
Yes folks, summer is still on the calendar.
HAPPY NEW YEAR
Hey folks, 2022 is upon us with the flip of the calendar.
This old scribe had planned for a season ending Scope column, however, with the body still recovering from a nasty bout with COVID-19 that didn’t happen.
The mind said yes and the fingers just didn’t want to cooperate.
Thus we need to pick up the slack and get back on track in in the new year.
With that we want to extend a Happy New Year greeting to folks throughout the pages of the Williston Herald.
One can only hope the new year brings much needed strength for a lot of folks.
MARDI GRAS NEAR
One grand event upcoming is the 71st annual Mardi Gras being planned at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston.
This event has always been a favorite, however that evil COVID-19 managed to mess things up here as well.
An abbreviated version is set for Jan. 27-30 and in an upcoming Scope column we will fill you in with details.
This has always been a major fund-raiser for the church and school and we are happy to see organizers are working hard to salvage what they can.
DIRK ON ROAD
While back on the road Dirk Wierenga took time to drop in for a visit to update us on his documentary, Route 2 Elsewhere.
This film has now been shown on multiple PBS stations, according to Dirk.
It has also been shown in theaters in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana. One, a fundraiser for the Minot Symphony Orchestra and another as a fundraiser for the Buffalo Program at Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
This documentary shows the joys and challenges of living in rural America with many if the interviews featuring North Dakotans including rancher and musician Jessie Veeder and her father Gene Veeder.
Several scenes were shot in western North Dakota.
COMPANION BOOK
Though the documentary features a 1500 mile stretch of US-2 from Michigan to Montana, Dirk is currently writing a companion book to the documentary. The book will include the entirety of both segments of US-2, the western and eastern segments.
The writing is currently in process with a hoped release later this year.
His group is also offering a DVD, available through the Principia Media website: principiamedia.com.
Dirk tells us he is also working on another documentary, which they hope to start filming later this year.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.