While closing in on 75 years of age, with nearly 50 of those years sitting behind a typewriter or keyboard hammering out news and sports copy, this old scribe found himself on the outside looking in.
You see, for the first time in those years the pen was laid to rest thanks to a freight train carrying the name of COVID-19.
To be honest, we didn’t see that train coming.
It smacked us good and along with knocking our socks off, it also left us in a tizzy for more than a month.
While we have been recovering, this is our first attempt to get back to the keyboard in some time.
It sure feels good, but as with healing, we need to take it one day at a time.
Like a lot of good folks, we thought all would be well as my wife Linda and myself did everything to be safe.
That included getting both shots, along with the booster, while adding the flu shot to the mix.
But, as luck would have it, we ended up in the emergency room and they decided to keep me around for six days.
We do have to say the care provided by frontline workers was exceptional.
For those young folks to step in and come in a danger zone just to benefit others, we send out a Scope Salute.
Yes, Linda tested positive as well, however she made it through in pretty good shape.
Hey, it’s bad enough having one homebound patient to deal with.
RECOVERY IS ON
We’re still on oxygen and working with home nurses and physical therapists to get back to a somewhat normal life.
We know we’re not alone, as several individuals have been hit hard and they have their own story, but they know what we’re talking about.
For others, don’t take COVID-19 lightly!
We’re not out of the woods and we highly recommend your shots and booster.
Yes, we were protected and still got hit, but we were told we were “lucky” to have had the advance protection or it could have been a different outcome.
There’s no need to preach but we offer words from someone who has been there.
It’s no picnic!
We do want to apologize to any individuals, groups or organizations that we may have missed getting the word out on your event as we regrouped.
With that, it’s time to get back to the business at hand as we scope things out.
SKADELAND NIGHT
You should make note of two separate nights of upcoming basketball action.
During these contests the 11th Annual Donn Skadeland Night will be observed.
The first is Tuesday (Dec. 7) when the Coyote boys play host to Minot.
On January 14 the WHS girls will be playing host to Minot as well.
These special nights come into focus to honor the memory of former Coyote Donn Skadeland who passed away in July of 2011.
The evening features the award of a $500 college scholarship to the WHS Player of the Game on both evenings.
Skadeland was a standout athlete at WHS and as a member of the Coyote basketball team that won the state championship in 1975.
He was also a key player at the University of North Dakota-Williston (WSC) and has since had the gym, used in those days, named in his honor.
We can also tell you Skadeland was heavily involved in the community and served as a member of the Board of Directors at American State Bank & Trust Co. for a number of years.
Skadeland Night honors date back to 2012 when Dani Clarke and Cory Vinger were the initial recipients of the scholarships.
Over a period of 10 years a total of $11,500 has been given out in scholarship funds to WHS student athletes.
Scholarship funds are provided by the Skadeland family and ASBT and are distributed through the Williston Coyote Foundation.
We send out a Scope Salute to everyone involved in this effort.
CHECK OUT M-YCIC
If you’re new to the area or just looking for a family activity you just might consider attending some of the upcoming events slated at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center.
This center is located near and in conjunction with the famed Fort Buford.
All events at the location are free and open to the public.
To learn more you can contact Joe Garcia at (701) 572-9034 for complete times and schedules.
You should know Fort Buford is closed at this time.
We highly recommend these programs and they are usually both educational and entertaining.
The sites are managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota.
PEARL HARBOR
Don’t forget the significance of Tuesday, December 7.
This is the day to remember all those who gave their lives at Pearl Harbor.
This day is also one everyone needs to pause and reflect.
History tells us this was a bad situation and hopefully we have learned to carry on.
At the same time, those who gave their lives deserve to be honored, if even for a brief moment.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.