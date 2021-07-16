While Mother Nature does her thing, change in the air is certain.
Hot topic of conversation throughout the summer months always seems to involve the weather.
For now, let's switch quickly from that and look at some of the changes taking place in Williston.
With that we have set aside some Scope Salutes as changes at key positions have unfolded.
Our first Scope Salute goes out to Dr. Salem Shahin as he has retired from his urology practice after 40 years in Williston.
Dr. Shahin has been a valuable asset to numerous patients from around the area over this long period of time and has also been a key member of the community.
While a member of the community, he stepped forward and took over ownership of the Eagle Ridge Golf Club, located north of the city.
Now entering retirement, you can bet he won't sit idle as this project will give him hands on.
We wish him and his family well as they turn the page and begin a new chapter.
Having started his practice on July 1, 1981, he was quoted as saying, "once I got here I liked it."
Indeed he did!
NEW FIRE CHIEF
Our second Scope Salute this time out goes to incoming Williston Fire Chief Matt Clark.
Clark, a seasoned veteran, was recently named and approved to head up the local firefighters.
No stranger to Williston, Clark arrived here in 2015 and was already serving in the number two position.
He stood ready to move up the ladder as the former fire chief opted for another station location.
Thus the city found itself in a good situation with someone ready to take over the helm and carry on.
From everything we have seen Clark appears to be a great fit and we wish him well in the days ahead.
Welcome aboard.
WSC NEW COACH
The welcome mat and our third Scope Salute goes out to Shawn Neary who was recently named as the new head men's basketball coach at Williston State College.
His resume finds him with a good track record and that experience should be very helpful in guiding the Tetons.
Having been around the area is helpful as Neary knows a thing or two about the solid program that was put into place, dating back to the days of Terry Olson.
Any time there is change one has questions and while the jury is still out, the season is not that far away.
As of our latest report it appears coaching lead positions need to also be filled at the hockey and softball levels at WSC.
The hope is to get a coach in place and maintain for a long run.
Good luck to the search committee as the task of finding quality folks is tough.
MUSIC AT VSPC
Hey folks, we send out a reminder to get out and enjoy the Williston State College/City Band concerts set for Tuesday evening in Harmon Park during the month of July.
Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the music performed on the stage of the Virgil Syverson Performance Center.
The Korner Lions are on hand to offer some great hamburgers and that way you can make it a family picnic.
The summer season roars by before you know it so take time to get out and smell the burgers, along with some great tunes.
ND STATE FAIR
Time is closing in fast for you to be able spend some family time at the North Dakota State Fair.
The annual event, held each year on the grounds in Minot, is set to run from July 23 to July 31.
Minot has been the host site for more than 50 years, offering a central location for all to attend from across the state.
There's always plenty to see and do at the fair and you should plan on taking in at least some of the activities.
Folks put in a lot of work and planning to see to it the fair comes off smooth.
TIME IN MEDORA
Another great attraction, that can be found in western North Dakota, just before you get to the Montana border is the cowboy town of Medora.
Medora comes to life every summer offering some real cowboy treats.
This town has been around for a very long time with the famed Medora Musical taking place for more than 50 years.
You still have a period of time to get in a performance as the musical runs through the end of August.
Medora has continued to make changes, gearing activities toward the family and you should take time to pay a visit.
Click on http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1 for details.
Whatever your plans, we encourage you to make the most of summer and be safe as you travel.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.