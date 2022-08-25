Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Photos flooded social media and family and friends' phones erupted with back-to-school selfies and first-day-of-school signs. Over the past two weeks, students in the region have kicked off the 2022-2023 school year, some eager with anticipation with what the school year might hold while others a bit more unenthusiastic to be hitting the books again. The Williston Herald was able to catch up with some students, parents, and staff to get insight on first thoughts heading into the year.  

Jason Germundson, Williston High School's principal, told the Williston Herald they started out with their annual tradition of congregating in the gymnasium for an education rally where expectations for the year were laid out. One of the traditions at this rally is to welcome the incoming freshman class. 

Trenton Tiger students

Trenton Tigers enjoy some outdoor physical ed time during first week of school.
Tioga Pirate students

Tioga High School Pirates from right to left: Branssen Volz, Gunnar Norgaard, Moses Carr, Joel Holmen
Remington and Bentley

Remington and Bentley Wheeler running to their mom after their first day of school at Rickard.


Tags

Load comments