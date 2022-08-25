Photos flooded social media and family and friends' phones erupted with back-to-school selfies and first-day-of-school signs. Over the past two weeks, students in the region have kicked off the 2022-2023 school year, some eager with anticipation with what the school year might hold while others a bit more unenthusiastic to be hitting the books again. The Williston Herald was able to catch up with some students, parents, and staff to get insight on first thoughts heading into the year.
Jason Germundson, Williston High School's principal, told the Williston Herald they started out with their annual tradition of congregating in the gymnasium for an education rally where expectations for the year were laid out. One of the traditions at this rally is to welcome the incoming freshman class.
“In pep rally format we say, ‘Hey everybody, give it up for this year's freshmen!’ It’s a great start to the new year,” Germundson said. “We have started off on the right step.”
This year, Williston High School has the largest freshmen class it has ever had in the school's history with almost 400 freshmen.
Another annual tradition was carried out at WHS on their first day of school: a "Commitment to Graduate" ceremony for the incoming freshman. Germundson told the Williston Herald that this is done to help put the freshman students into the right mindset regarding what high school is about.
“I talk to them about how important it is to graduate. They walk up on stage, shake my hand, and sign their name to a banner that we hang up in the school during the year. On graduation day, the banner is hung on the stage,” he said.
The incoming freshmen are also given a green wristband to wear to remind them that there are going to be days when things will be tough.
“There are going to be days when they are not going to want to get up. Days and nights they are not going to want to do their homework. But, if they stick with it, they will graduate,” Germundson said. “We talk about the opportunities that they have if they graduate and what happens if they don’t and how much tougher things will be.”
Dr. Bernell Hirning, president of Williston State College officially welcomed students back on Monday and Tuesday. He shared that a few things immediately caught his attention.
The first thing Hirning mentioned was that freshman numbers are up this year.
"It's good to see our younger student population has increased this year," Hirning told the Williston Herald.
Another key point Hirning pointed out was that last year, Frontier Hall- the college's main dorm, had 30 open beds. This year, there are only three or four beds open throughout the college's entire dormitory space.
Lastly, Hirning said the the international student population is up 23% compared to last year.
Matt Schriver, superintendent for Eight Mile School District, said his staff was really excited to get started this year.
"It's always fun at the start of the new school year when the kids come in their new clothes ready to get going. It’s one of the most exciting times of the year, the beginning of the school year," Schriver said. "Our kids come with smiles on their faces knowing they get to see and hang out with friends again that they may not have been able to over the summer. Our numbers are good and we are pretty full down here. I can’t be more proud to be a Trenton Tiger!"
Brodie Odegaard, Tioga High School principal, said that the start of the school year has gone well so far.
"Enrollment is up. We have some fantastic young adults that have joined our student body. Our staff has done a fantastic job. I think the stability of our staff has helped with a smooth start. Enthusiasm and energy levels are high, as they are at the beginning of most school years, but this year feels different," Odegaard explained. "There seems to be a lot of positivity in the building. Now we will work to build and maintain that level of positivity, joy, and success throughout the school year. It has been a great start for the Pirates."
Amaya Wheeler is the mother of Remington who is five years old and started kindergarten this year and Bentley, a seven-year-old who began second grade.
“With it being Remington’s first day, I was pretty emotional because he has been with me everyday for five years. It was normal worries that moms think about, like is he eating lunch, is he happy... it’s a lot of changes to adjust to in one day with him being at school for the first time, and me changing my hours at work to accommodate both kid being at school,” Wheeler said.
When Wheeler picked her children up after their first day of school, Remington told her that he felt like he was at school for 80 hours, but that he was excited about returning the next day. Bentley told her that he had a great day, but he was still mad at her for making him wear fancy clothes for his first day of school.
From the entire staff at the Williston Herald, good luck to all students, parents, and staff as you take on this 2022-2023 school year! We cannot wait to see what you accomplish and we hope it's your best year yet.