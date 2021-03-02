Sandford Health announced Tuesday, March 2, the company has signed a letter of intent with the City of Williston to build a new hospital and clinic at Williston Square, the former Sloulin Field Airport.
More than a hundred people, including those representing Williston, Economic Development, Sanford Health and more gathered at Sloulin Field's former hanger to hear the announcement, which Williston Mayor Howard Klug said has been in the works for the last two years.
"We decided that we needed to do something to enhance the quality of life in Williston," Klug said.
Dr. Michael LeBeau, president and CEO of Sanford Health for the Bismarck Region, told of how nearly two years ago to the day he spoke with Williston officials, beginning the journey that culminated in the day's announcement that Sanford would be building in the Square.
"We're excited to announce that we're joining the community," LeBeau said to cheers and applause.
LeBeau said after the first meeting he knew he Sanford would be a good fit in the community, saying that the city's values of hard work, determination and doing the right thing are in-line with Sanford's, and that the relationship Sanford formed with the city was integral to moving the plan forward.
"I can tell you we came all the way to today with just a handshake." LeBeau said. "As we stand before you today, we stand committed to deliver high-quality care, close to home. We can't wait to be part of this community."
LeBeau said there is no timeline for when ground would break and construction would begin at this point, but that those meetings are already taking place, with plans to be announced at a later date. The first step for Sanford, LeBeau explained, is the formulation of a community board, which would work with Sanford to provide guidance on local health care priorities. LeBeau said Sanford has an "aggressive" timeline to have a board in place by April.
"To keep up with this team, you better be aggressive," LeBeau said.
Access to health care has been priority of the Williston City Commission for the last few years. The city recently conducted a health care assessment, asking residents where they felt the greatest need lies. Time and time again many surveyed said that access to care without having to travel was a major priority, one which Klug said a new hospital and clinic will help solve.
"With this partnership between Sanford and the city of Williston, we're going to bring what the citizens want to this community," Klug told the Williston Herald. "It will have its bumps in the road of course, but to have that care here in Williston so people don't have to wait anymore or drive out of town, that's tremendous. During the last few years, I've lost a lot of friends, a lot of mentors in that 70 to 80 year old age range because they ended up somewhere other than where they needed to be, right here in Williston, North Dakota."
Williston Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko said Sandford was the latest project coming to Williston Square, but that his office had been receiving many calls from interested companies and developers. The 800-acre piece of land has already signed two restaurants, with plans for a Civic Center, retail shopping, more restaurants and residential homes and apartments planned in the coming years.
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said health care is an important consideration when people decide where to move. A new hospital is a fitting addition to a city that serves as the hub of the Bakken oil play.
"Congratulations, this is another great day for Western North Dakota," Sanford said. "Thank you very much."