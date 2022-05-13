Whitney Stephenson, Community Board Chair; Dr. Todd Schaffer, President/CEO Sanford Health Bismarck Region; Williston Mayor Howard Klug and Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko break ground for Sanford’s new clinic.
The Economic Development Summit capped off on Thursday with two major groundbreakings and a surprise announcement, bringing three new businesses into Williston Square.
Moving indoors due to weather, Sanford Health and Pizza Ranch held groundbreaking ceremonies for their new facilities, which will be opening in the Square in the next few years.
Sanford’s multi-specialty clinic is the next step in their 100-year commitment to serving the Williston region. The clinic will include primary and specialty services, an infusion center, imaging equipment and a laboratory. Sanford Health Bismarck Region President and CEO Dr. Todd Schaffer was on-hand for the groundbreaking, and shared his excitement for work to begin on the new facility.
“It’s a big day. It’s been something that’s been in the works for a long time, and this really signifies that indeed Sanford is here and we’re excited to service this community.” he said. “We’re really pumped to be here.”
Schaffer said the next steps are to begin moving dirt to prep the location throughout the summer and fall, with plans for foundations and steelwork to go up within the first quarter of 2023. From there, he said, it’s an 18- to 22-month timeframe to complete the clinic, finishing up in the third or fourth quarter of 2024. Sanford Health purchased 25 acres of land within Williston Square for their facility.
Pizza Ranch held their groundbreaking as well, and will set up shop in Williston Square near Slim Chickens and Genesis. Co-owner Jason Fridrich said Williston Square would feature a new, 9,000-square-feet prototype restaurant, employing 50 to 60 people and complete with a Fun Zone arcade. Fridrich said they hope to break ground in the next 60 to 90 days, with a planned opening possible by the end of the year.
In a surprise announcement for the day, Mayor Howard Klug alluded during the State of the City Address that Taco Bell would be coming to the Square, and Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko confirmed the news at the groundbreaking.
“I can’t make this stuff up,” Wenko said. “I got back to my office and the letter of intent is sitting in my hand, ‘Put Taco Bell’s name on Lot 7R in Williston Square.’ So they are coming.”
Wenko said more announcements would be coming for Williston Square in the near future.