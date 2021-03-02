Williston will build and finance a hospital building on the site of the former Sloulin Field Airport and Sanford Health will lease it.
The deal, announced Tuesday, March 2, by Sanford Bismarck CEO DR. Michael LeBeau.
"We see this as the spot that will service the whole area," LeBeau said. "Not just northwest North Dakota but also Northeast Montana."
The deal was nearly two years in the making, LeBeau said.
Sanford plans to create a local board to direct the hospital, and that will be in place by April, LeBeau said. The timing is aggressive.
"To keep up with this team, you better be aggressive," LeBeau said.
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said health care is an important consideration when people decide where to move. A new hospital is a fitting addition to a city that serves as the hub of the Bakken oil play.
"Congratulations, this is another great day for Western North Dakota," Sanford said. "Thank you very much."