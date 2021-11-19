The Salvation Army kicked off an annual tradition at Cashwise on Friday, "ringing" in the beginning of the Holiday giving season.
The organization's Red Kettle Campaign kicked off on Nov 19, with the ceremonial first donation made to the kettle at Cashwise. Miss North Dakota Reyna Bergstrom put on the red apron, taking the first shift as bell ringer at the grocery store.
"I'm thrilled to here, I've done this for many years," Bergstrom commented. "I'm just thrilled that I can help support the Salvation Army. I think it's really great what they do each year to support this community."
Volunteer Terry Oxendahl made the first donation.
"It's really an honor," Oxendahl said of making the first contribution. "The Salvation Army does such a marvelous job throughout the entire United States, and we're thankful that they do this in Williston. Any way we can help make Christmas better for some people, it's a real joy to do that."
The Red Kettles will be set up at 10 businesses throughout Williston, with smaller "counter kettles" available at gas stations, restaurants and smaller businesses.
Those looking to support the Salvation Army can do so in a number of ways:
•Make a safe and secure donation at your nearest Red Kettle starting November 19. Contactless options are available at any kettle, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal or a QR code scan