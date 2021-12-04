The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee and Conversations hosted the Salvation Army this week, sharing the various programs that give back to the community.
Captain Joseph Irvine of the Salvation Army was the event’s virtual presenter, highlighting the various programs the Salvation Army provides to help those in the community.
Current services provided by the Salvation Army are:
•Food Pantry Program
-Once a month program that provides a variety of non-perishable food items to help those with limited budgets
• Bread Program
-Donations from Cashwise, Albertsons, Walmart, Kum & Go, Racers, Bimbo, OK Distributors and more help provide bread, produce, sweets and dairy
•Thanksgiving Community Meal
•Christmas Food Basket
•Christmas Angel Tree
•Summer Camp Opportunities
•Women’s and Men’s Fellowship opportunities
Over the last year, Irvine said the Salvation Army was able to serve 745 families and individuals with the Food Pantry Program, assisting over 1,500 people. The Bread program assisted around 11,000 people for an average of 40 households per day. Housing assistance was provided for 25 households, and clothing and household items were provided for 934 households.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kicked off on Nov 17, and has so far raised $34,525 of the organization’s $85,000 goal.