The Boys Scouts held their annual food drive, gathering much need donations for the Salvation Army’s food pantry.
The Scouts were unable to hold the food drive in 2020 due to the pandemic, but they came back in full force for 2021. The Boy Scouts gathered 2,861 pounds of food and household items, as well as $1,170 in donations for the Salvation Army.
“This will be of great help as we continue to provide support to those in need in the Mondak region,” Salvation Army Captain Joseph Irvine told the Williston Herald. “It’s a blessing to have partnerships like this.”
Items were dropped off to the Salvation Army by Ken Fuchs and Ken Bishop, who have been part of the Boy Scouts Food Drive for more than 30 years.