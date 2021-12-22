The Spirit of Giving has struck businesses all over Williston, with Ryan Motors once again stepping up to donate hundreds of presents ot local children.
Ryan Motors just wrapped up their Cheer for Children campaign, which had its most successful year, filling two full size SUVs with toys and gifts from the surrounding community. For the third year, the dealership has been collecting toys, games, art supplies and more, filling the bed of a pickup truck on the showroom floor with hundreds presents and gift cards.
“We far surpassed last year.” Ryan Motors General Manager Brian Parker told the Williston Herald. "I think we hit over $5,000 this year in toys and donations."
Those donations were taken to the North Star Human Service Zone, and from there will be sent out to brighten Christmas for kids all over Williams County. Parker said the Ryan Motors dealerships continue the push to be more community involved, and hopes next year to have toy drop off locations throughout Williston.
"As a business in the community, we feel that it's our responsibility to help give back to the community whenever we have the opportunity to," said Ryan Customer Care Specialist Tyler Funk. "As a Williston native, I have seen this community always band together to help out in times of need."
Along with donations from community members, several local sponsors stepped in to make sure the drive was a success. They include Napa Auto Parts, American Energy, Tri-County Glass, Christopherson’s Tin Lizzy, Western Cooperative Credit Union, Handy Andy’s Nursery, Affordable Towing, Hydrostatic LLC and Jerome Funk owner/operator of Trees Tree Removal. Parker said he'd like to start the drive earlier next year to make it an even bigger event.
"Next year I would like to fill five trucks." He said.
Parker said Ryan Motors tries to stay as involved as possible, helping sponsor Relay for Life, the Festival of Trees, and the upcoming Babe Ruth World Series. He added that they are open to helping other organizations as well, not only with monetary donations, but with something many organizations and nonprofits need just as much: time.
"If there's someone that needs people to come help, just reach out to us and we'll see if we can find people to help," Parker said. "Everybody seems to focus on money, but I think there's so much more we could be doing and things we could be involved with. That's the drive for 2022."