The Williston Cemetery Advisory Board will celebrate the 135th anniversary of the establishment of Riverview Cemetery by hosting a Historic Walking Tour of the cemetery on Friday, September 9.
The Historic Walking Tour will pay tribute to people buried at the Riverview Cemetery who are a part of the history of Williston. (See map.)
"This is a cemetery. Lives are commemorated, deaths are recorded, memories are made tangible, and love is undisguised," reads an event announcement put out by the Advisory Board. "Communities accord respect, families bestow reverence, historians seek information, and our heritage is thereby enriched. Testimonies of devotion, pride, and remembrance are cast in bronze to pay warm tribute to accomplishments and to the life- not the death- of a loved one. The cemetery is a homeland for memorials that are a sustaining source of comfort to the living. The cemetery is a history of people, a perpetual record of yesterday, and a sanctuary if peace and quiet today. A cemetery exists because every life is worth loving and remembering - always."
In conjunction with the anniversary celebration, the Williston Public Library will sponsor a display from August 25 until September 25 entitled, "Since 1887- Williston Cemetery." The display will feature photos of the establishment of the city of Williston and its cemetery.
The public is invited to meet at the cemetery office located at 815 9th Avenue West at 1:00 p.m. on September 9 to participate in an open house where refreshment will be served. The tour will end at 3:00 p.m.