Parents at Rickard Elementary were treated to a bit of “dinner” theater, courtesy of their stage-savvy fourth graders.
Teacher Jill Beck’s students put on “King in the Kitchen,” a comedic short play about a king who gets a little experimental with his recipe, with unexpectedly hilarious consequences. The students put the show on for their parents and fellow students Monday and Tuesday, with each student taking on a role in the production. Twenty-three students took part in the play, which Beck said taught them the importance of working together to learn cues, as well as memorization.
“One group is the understudy for the other group, so they’re also learning about understudies as well.” Beck explained. “We were looking into speaking and listening parts; so this just a really good way for fourth graders to really work on their speaking and listening, because they’ve got to listen for their cues to come in and to speak loud enough for the audience to hear.”
While one group performed on stage, the other class members served as ushers, guiding parents and visitors to their seats. The show garnered laughs and applause from the audience, and the students hard work was evident in their performances. While they may not be ready to hit Broadway just yet, Ms. Beck’s fourth graders lit up the stage at Rickard just the same.