Rickard Elementary continues to produce an impressive crop of young writers, with two kindergarten students being recognized in a statewide writing contest.
This isn’t teacher Maria Carrier’s first rodeo with the PBS’ Kids Writers Contest. In fact, her students have won honors in the contest in 2015, 2016 and 2021, with last year’s winner taking home the statewide prize. For 2022, Carrier’s students have once again brought home the big prize. Archer Geltel won statewide first prize for his thrilling tale, The Three Kittens Get Lost. The story follows three kittens that get lost SCUBA diving, and how they brave the deep blue sea and try not to become shark bait while they find their way home.
Archer said he was inspired by his own three cats that like playing in the water. Archer received a prize pack including art supplies and books. Archer will now move on the the national PBS Kids Writers Contest.
Isabella also took inspiration from the pets in her life, writing “Chloe and Everest,” about her grandmother’s cats. The two frisky felines find themselves in a bind when their favorite ball of yarn gets lost. Isabella won a red ribbon for her story, as well as a certificate and special letter.
“They’ve always been great writers,” Carrier said of the winners. “They always have very creative stories.”
Carrier said she is constantly promoting reading and writing with her students, encouraging them to come with their own stories and illustrations. Carrier helps the students plot their stories out, explaining structure and what makes a good story.
“I try to get them to write every day in their journals,” she explained. “I believe in writing. I think it sparks creativity and it helps them express themselves in a different way.”