Staff and students at Rickard Elementary gave their principal a surprise for his birthday on Monday morning.
While Principal Kevin Klassen was off having a birthday breakfast, the staff set up a special treat. Rickard staff members Dina Norby and Meghan Mock reached out to Black Magic Harley-Davidson, setting up a surprise visit from the dealership's staff. As Klassen is an avid motorcyclist himself, and a "very good customer" according to Black Magic's staff, Harley-Davidson brought a motorcycle for Klassen to ride around the school block, passing the football field where the entire student body was waiting to cheer him on.
"He loves family, Rickard and Harley-Davidson," joked Norby. "That's him, all the way. As a boss and as a principal, we're very lucky to work with him."
Norby and Mock said Klassen spends endless hours at Rickard making the school a safe, fun, and caring environment for all the kids. He greets the students daily, helps in the lunchroom, visits classrooms to spend time with the students and helps dismiss students at the end of the day. He knows every student in the school by name, as evidenced by the long line of well wishers that greeted him after his birthday ride. Klassen spoke to every student and teacher, most of whom had hand-made signs wishing Klassen a happy birthday.
"He goes above and beyond each day and does the same for his staff," Norby said. "He is supportive, kind and always has the teacher's best interests in hand."
Klassen was clearly touched by the gesture, along with the hundreds of high-fives, hugs and well-wishes from his staff and students. Moments like this, he said, voice cracking with emotion, are why he is thankful to be part of the school and the community.
"When I moved here six years ago, all I can say is God placed me in the right spot," Klassen told the Williston Herald. "This school has been a blessing for six years of my life, and I wouldn't trade it for anything."