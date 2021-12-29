Residents will see an increase in water, sewer and sanitation rates beginning in 2022.
Finance Director Hercules Cummings presented the proposal to the Williston City Commission on Dec 28, stating that since 2020 the City of Williston has consulted with AE2S Engineering for 2021-2022 water and sewer studies and Burns & McDonnell for 2021-2022 sanitation studies. The purpose of these city-wide rate studies, he said, was to evaluate the cost and determine revenue needs necessary to maintain financial stability.
“What I mean by that is to really close any operational gaps that exist and any deficits, and from there to recommend an adjustment to the charges and fees where appropriate.” Cummings explained. “This was a very extensive, multi-layer plan using several methodologies.”
Cummings said upon completion of the studies, it was determined that such cost adjustments were necessary to:
• Keep pace of inflationary cost increases (labor, fuel, parts, materials)
• Provide investment aid for expansion and long-term capital improvement of utility infrastructure by rehabilitating and replacing of water pipes, treatment plants, pumps, reservoirs, and wells
• Promote operational self-sustainability and long-term financial viability of all enterprise funds
• Incentivize water conservation by removing the declining block tier
• Cover cost of services from rising demands
• Minimize reliance of both intergovernmental transfer subsidies such as the Gross Production Tax and debt issuance to fund operational and capital requirements
Cummings said the long-term goal is for the City of Williston to get to a place where it is operationally self-sustaining. Part of the proposal includes a 3 percent automatic increase for both water and sewer rates effective January 1 of every year starting in 2023 to account for and keep pace with inflation. The automatic increase, at the discretion of the City Commission, may adjust as necessary in accordance with inflation.
RATE ADJUSTMENT PROPOSAL:
• Water:
-Price per unit of residential water: $2.60/unit to $2.80/unit (1 unit = 100 cubic feet or 748 gallons)
-Summer rate price per unit of residential water meter: $2.05/unit to $2.20/unit.
-Removal of declining block rate structure and replaced with constant block volumetric structure.
• Sewer:
-Price per unit of residential sewer: from $1.09/unit to $2/unit for both commercial and residential
• Summer Rates for sewer and water set from June through September
• Sanitation:
-Residential collection (98-gallon container) from $7.35 to $11
-Landfill Refuse price per ton from $42 to $45
-Landfill Construction Materials Inert price per ton from $20 to $25
Cummings noted that despite the rate increases, Williston still has some of the lowest water, sewer and sanitation rates in the state. The overall average impact expected to customers is a 20 percent annual increase to include water and sewer summer rates, elimination of declining block, and summer rate period adjustment. The increase is effective February 1, 2022.