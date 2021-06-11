Thursday’s storm caused countless damage to the area, but took a particularly devastating toll on one local family, prompting their neighbors and community to rally for support.
The storm, which brought with it heavy winds, pounding hail, and torrential downpours, had one more element that caused severe damage, changing the lives of one family forever: lightning. A lighting bolt hit the home of Robyn and Andrew Allan sometime before midnight on June 10, setting the residence ablaze. Sadly, the home was nearly completely destroyed.
The Allans and their son, along with with their pets are safe with relatives, but are left with nearly no possessions.
Nicole McKechnie, one of the Allan’s neighbors, wasted no time and began reaching out through social media for donations and support for the family.
“They basically lost everything in an instant, so I knew we had to help.” McKechnie told the Williston Herald. “That could have been any one of our houses.”
McKechnie, along with fellow neighbors and some area businesses, are collecting items for the family, including clothing, shoes and pet supplies. Anyone interested in donating can message Nicole McKechnie via Facebook to arrange drop-off.
Items of need include:
•Boys clothes in size 10 and size 5 shoe.
•Womens clothing, size medium for shirts, S/M in pants and 8.5 or 9 for shoes.
•Mens clothing, size 34/36 pants, XL shirts and size 14 shoe.
• The dogs eat green Iams dog food