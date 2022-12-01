Thursday is opening night for "Christmas Cafè," the Entertainment, Inc.! holiday offering, directed by long-time theater enthusiast Sarah Favorite.
"It's three mini plays, each one is a retelling of a classic Christmas story that we've all grown up with and know," Favorite explained.
The show has three different storylines and two intermissions. The first act shows Santa's reindeer... and reminds us that the plural of reindeer has no "s" at the end. The second follows the haunting of Scrooge gone wrong and the third depicts the inspiration for "The Nutcracker."
All three shows share a cast portraying several characters with Roger Holdeman in the leading role for all three. The holiday show is also traditionally the only show that children are invited to participate in.
"It's been really great with the kids because you can see a Christmas story you knew as a kid through a child's eyes," Favorite said.
Holdeman added that he has been majorly impressed with the kids' skills, noting that many were off-script before it was required.
The show was made possible through the hard work of Favorite, the actors, the production staff and the Board of Directors.
"It's not just me, it's a whole team," Favorite said.
This show also marks Favorite's directorial debut, previously only directing a one-act show for Entertainment, Inc.! She received a message from the board during their season selection process asking if Favorite wanted to direct the holiday show.
"I said yes because I love Christmas, without even knowing the show," Favorite said.
"I think that whether you're eight or 80, this is a show that you can come and see to kickstart a wonderful Christmas season," Favorite concluded.
During intermission on Friday and Saturday night, the Heritage Crafters will be set up with a Norwegian-themed vendor show in the Old Armory basement, near the concession stands.
The curtains will open Dec. 1-5 at the Old Armory in Williston. All showtimes are at 7:00 p.m., except Sunday's which is at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.