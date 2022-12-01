Christmas Cafe Inc

Soldiers and mice come alive in this reimagination of "The Nutcracker"

 Maddie Davis | Williston Herald
Christmas Cafe Inc

Santa's reindeer have a big task before Christmas... making sure Blitzen shows up for duty

Thursday is opening night for "Christmas Cafè," the Entertainment, Inc.! holiday offering, directed by long-time theater enthusiast Sarah Favorite.

"It's three mini plays, each one is a retelling of a classic Christmas story that we've all grown up with and know," Favorite explained. 

Christmas Cafe Inc

The three ghosts realize they've made a mistake when attempting to haunt Scrooge
Christmas Cafe Inc

Drosselmeyer may not be quite as impressive as Clara makes him out to be


Tags

Load comments