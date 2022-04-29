Lewis and Clark Elementary hit a major milestone this year, celebrating their 30th year of bringing Readersville to their students.
What began as a way to encourage students to get involved with reading has blossomed into one of the highlights of the school year, bringing in community members from all backgrounds to teach various workshops for the students. Lewis and Clark has been hosting Readersville in honor of National Reading Month since 1993. The day-long workshop gives students the chance to learn about a variety of topics, while taking part in hands-on activities designed to go along with the the books they are reading. The workshops are taught by teachers, parents and community volunteers each year.
This year's theme was "Be Our Guest," and was all about food. From the history of popcorn and cake decorating to hunting and the food cycle, students walked away with a lot more knowledge, and a lot fuller stomachs by the days' end. Not only did the students visit sessions throughout the school, but they got the chance to venture out, visiting places like the Williston Community Library, Exhale Yoga and the Grand Theater.
"When I started this, we were trying to do something exciting for reading, to incorporate reading but also to involve the community," explained Readersville Coordinator Renae Rike-Fee.
Rike-Fee said this year hardly any teachers were hosting sessions, as most were being conducted by volunteers who wanted to share their knowledge. Each lesson connects back to reading in some way, and all volunteers are asked to have a hands-on activity to keep the students engaged. Rike-Fee added that the hands-on factor is a key component to getting kids directly involved and away from a screen.
"That's the whole purpose of Readersville too, it's not on the screen." She said. "It's all doing, it's all hands on. And that's important, because some of these things these kids may not see or experience outside of today."
Rike-Fee said Readersville is probably her favorite part of the year, and she is already in the planning stages for 2023's event.