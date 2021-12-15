The cold is coming, but Williston students will be prepared with some warm gear, thanks to a local service organization’s generosity.
Each year, the Williston Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star and Masons host a Winter Formal for youth in the community, using money raised from the event to give back to the community. For the second year in a row, the dance was unable to be held, and the organizations were afraid they would not be able to give back as much as before. Thankfully, some generous donors stepped in, giving more than $1,700 towards the purchase of winter coats and accessories for District 7 students in Williston.
"Not having a dance for two years had put our treasury very low, so these donations were an absolute blessing," said Pam White, Mother Adviser for the Rainbow Girls and Secretary of the local Eastern Star chapter.
With the funds, White was able to purchase 54 coats, 45 snow pants, 30 pairs of boots and over 40 pairs of mittens and gloves. Boxes full of gear were dropped off to the WBSD 7 office on Tuesday, where they will then be given to those students who need them most.
"Knowing that we can help young people be protected from the cold weather of North Dakota is our biggest drive," White said.
This is the third year the organizations have donated winter gear to schools. Despite not having their annual fundraiser, White said she and other board members knew there was still a need in the area for students who lacked proper winter protection, and they still wanted to do what they could to continue to help.
"We are very thankful for this, and we will definitely be utilizing these items, and they will be getting right back out to the students who need it." Said Allison Stensland, K-4 Social Worker/Homeless Liaison for WBSD 7.
To learn more about the Rainbow for Girls organization, visit www.gorainbow.org or contact Pam White at 701-770-5490.