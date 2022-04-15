The region was battered with several inches of snow during this week’s “Snowmageddon,” but as the storm subsides, what happens next?
The Williston Herald spoke with City of Williston Public Works Director Kenny Bergstrom about the City’s plan for moving forward after the storm. Bergstrom said the main plan has been to keep emergency and through streets clear. As of Friday, Bergstrom said around 50 people between four different entities had been working to clear and remove snow.
Crews from 3 Forks Services, Joe’s Digging Service and Teraflex Group joined Public Works and Williams County to combat the blizzard. Blowing snow and poor visibility forced some of the crews to halt efforts, while other continued through the night.
As the storms move on, what remains is inches, and in many places feet, of accumulated snow. Bergstrom said going from Friday into the weekend, the effort continues focuses towards cleanup and clearing remaining roads in the area.
“Moving forward, our game plan starting Friday is to continue focus on the emergency routes and the through streets. That’s how we do it at first,” He said. “In addition to that, we’re working on those paths for the residential areas. Moving into Saturday, first thing in the morning we’ll be focusing on Main Street and the Downtown area.”
Snow in that area must be hauled away, Bergstrom added, which would typically only take about half a day. With this storm, he said, he is estimating it will take through the weekend to clear away the snow. Bergstrom said crews will work from about 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. clearing Downtown before moving on to the school zones.
“Moving in to Day Five, if we’re sitting in a good spot we’ll start in the residential areas as far as cleanup.” He said. “Right now in the residential zones, the only thing we’re doing is making a path. So (residents) are still going to have a little bit of cleanup on their own.”
As plows clear the streets, Bergstrom said, residents should avoid parking along the street as they risk being blocked in by snow. Additionally, Bergstrom said residents should be mindful as they clear away their snow, as it is against city ordinance to dispose of snow in the street. Doing so can result in a fine related to equipment and man-hours required for snow removal.
“One of the biggest challenges we have is resident putting their snow in the street, and we can’t have that.” He said. “It makes things a lot more difficult for our crews as they try to clear the streets, so we ask that residents pile their snow on their own property if possible.”
Sanitation services will resume on Saturday, and continue again on Monday before beginning regular Monday routes. Public Works will begin plowing snow April 16 on 2nd Ave W from 19th St to 11th St, 11th St from 1st Ave E to 6th Ave W and School zones.
As a reminder, all trailers, boats, campers, etc. found parked on the street are subject to citation. If your vehicle is parked on an emergency snow route during a winter weather event it should be moved immediately.
View an interactive GIS map of the City’s emergency through streets, or snow routes, here: https://bit.ly/WillistonSnowRoutes
For questions, contact Public Works at 701-577-6368.