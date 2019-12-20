Williston Public Works and the city landfill will both close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24 for Christmas and be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Regular winter hours will resume on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Because of the holiday, the trash collection schedule will change. All 98-gallon containers scheduled to be picked up on Wednesdays will be collected by the end of business on Thursday. Dec. 26. All 98-gallon containers scheduled to be picked up on Thursdays will be collected by the end of business on Friday, Dec. 27.