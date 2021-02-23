Williston Economic Development and TrainND welcomed Northern Plains UAS Test Site to talk about the Vantis Network, and what it means for the state's future.
Vantis is the nation’s first statewide Unmanned Aircraft Systems beyond-visual-line-of-sight network. North Dakota approved $28 million for the creation of the network, in hopes to to make the state enticing to UAS business and innovation. North Dakota was chosen as the testing ground for the network, which will start between Williston and Watford City.
Northern Plains UAS conducted test flights in Williston back in November 2020. The main goal of Tuesday and Wednesday's meeting are to provide the public, and especially pilots in the area, with more information about what Vantis is and will do in the area.
"The main focus we came out here for is outreach," Nicholas Flom, executive director of Northern Plains UAS told the Williston Herald. "We're not only talking to the business community, but one of our main focuses is to talk to the aviation community. We plan to have some outreach with the pilot community in the area to really give them an idea of what we are doing from their standpoint."
Flom explained that Vantis is going to offer complete solutions for commercial and public UAS operators, as well as providing the infrastructure and resources to make large-scale UAS operations successful. Flom said Northern Plains UAS would be working with their partners at the FAA and at Williston Basin International Airport to begin installing that infrastructure in the western part of the state. As it grows, the network will encompass airspace covering the entire state, linking urban areas with agricultural and energy-focused regions.
"Dirt is moving," Flom said. "The mild winter has been a big advantage, especially for trying to do construction in January and February. We have all these installation sites kind of figured out, now we want to check and validate that everything is still good. Those boxes have been checked, now move on to the next installation. It sets us up for the next phase, which is going to be doing the actual flight testing against the equipment we're installing."
Flom explained how the Vantis network could be beneficial to many sectors in the state, saying that the oil and gas industry fits perfectly with the beyond visual line of sight testing, saying the drones could be an asset for the delivery critical parts, spare parts and information, as well as making pipeline and location inspection more efficient. In the future, he added, Vantis could be used to deliver medical supplies to rural communities, as well as transporting retail goods with ease.
"We're really setting a pretty incredible precedent here," He explained. "There's a lot of people that are watching, and a lot of people who are interested in this type of technology for safety, efficiency, job creation, technology advancements and all these things that really make North Dakota a leader when it comes to technology."
To learn more about Vantis and the Northern Plains UAS, visit www.vantisuas.com.