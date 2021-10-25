100 pumpkins were given out to community members Monday afternoon, thanks to the generosity of a local business.
Emery Mrdenovic, a realtor with Proven Realty in Williston, purchased 100 pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and set them up outside Harvest Plaza for community members to take home, free of charge. Mrdenovic was joined by husband Nikola, Proven Realty owner Erik Peterson and friend Justin Jones as they unloaded truck fulls of pumpkins. In addition to the pumpkins, several local businesses chipped in and donated hundreds of dollars in gift cards to be given out as well.
Mrdenovic said the Williston community has given so much to her, that she was inspired to return the favor.
“I honestly just love to give back,” she told the Williston Herald. “Williston has surprised me in so many ways, and I wanted to surprise them back in some way.”
Peterson said that he was impressed with Mrdenovic’s idea, and was excited to be part of something that gives back to local families.
“She’s absolutely fantastic. She care’s a lot about this community.” Peterson said. “I thought it was unique that she wanted to include local businesses and involve them by giving away gift cards and helping support their business as well.”
As a local business owner, Peterson said he felt it was important for businesses to give back and be involved in the community.
“Any time you can go give back, to this community especially that’s been so great to us, the better.” He said. “It’s all about helping others, and that’s what we’re here for.”