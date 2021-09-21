The James Memorial Art Center is getting ready for their annual prom event, this time switching gears and blasting out of the past...and into the grave.
The James has hosted four adult prom events, going retro with 80s and 90s themed parties in past years. This year however, prom is getting a little scarier. The Prom Spooktacular takes place from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 16, inviting those 21 and over to float, lurch or crawl their way to the James for a night full of frightening fun. While the event has a Halloween theme to it, there is a unique spin.
"It's not your typical costume party," Miranda Merritt explained to the Williston Herald. "We want people to come in their best formal attire, but with a spooky twist. Think more like Gomez and Morticia Addams."
Merritt is a member of the James board, and one of the event's organizers. She said the idea was to create an adult-themed event that allowed people to dress fancy, but still keep the Halloween feel.
"With so many other opportunities for people to wear their costumes and go out for Halloween, we wanted to offer something a little different, but still keep it spooky." Merritt said.
The Prom Spooktacular will feature drinks, dancing and dinner with themed food, a cash bar and a DJ to get people out of their graves and up on the dance floor. Alex Johnson with Midwest Metaphysics will be giving tarot readings, and there will be a silent auction featuring spooky artwork from local artists and themed gift baskets to help raise funds for the James Memorial's operating costs, restoration projects and community programs.
"The community has always been so great in helping to support the James," commented Board Vice President Deana Novak. "Events like these not only help us engage in the community, but gives them something fun to do that you can't find in other places."
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased in the office or at thejamesmemorial.org on the Events page. If ordering online, remember to put “Prom” in the notes section.
Office hours are Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 1 to 5 p.m. This is a 21 and over event, so a valid photo ID will be required to purchase tickets and enter the event. Call 701-774-3601 for more information or to reserve tickets.