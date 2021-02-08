Presidential impersonator shares the life of Lincoln at Williston Community Library in honor of Presidents Day

Thanks to the miracle of technology, the Williston Community Library is opening a window to the past to share the story of one of America's greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln.
The public is invited to take part in an interactive Zoom session with the 16th President, hearing a first-hand account from Abraham Lincoln himself of the history of the United States of America during his time, from his childhood on the frontier to his political rise and eventual presidency, including the Civil War and the country's “new birth of freedom”.
The library is hosting Lincoln on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, the president's birthday. Lincoln is portrayed by Kevin Wood, a professional Lincoln presenter who bears a striking resemblance to the former president. Mr. Wood has been portraying Lincoln for 20 years, doing so professionally since 2015. Wood has made over 1,200 appearances in 27 states and Washington, D.C., as well as Canada and Spain.
As Lincoln, Wood quotes from the President's best-known speeches and writings, remaining in-character as Lincoln as he shares the story of how he rose from a humble background to the highest office in the land through self-study, hard work, ambition, and a strong moral character.
"We are super excited to have Mr. Lincoln coming to us on his birthday. It's going to be epic." Library Director Andrea Placher told the Williston Herald. "It's President's Day, It's Abraham Lincoln's birthday, and it's also Black History Month. As people know, Abraham Lincoln was instrumental in ending slavery, so it all ties together nicely with a big bow."
Placher said the program is appropriate for all ages and is not aimed specifically at children. Given the choice between a pre-recorded presentation and a live session, Placher said it was a "no-brainer" to have the president live and available for interaction. She added that participants will have a chance to chat with Lincoln and ask questions after the presentation is complete.
"I was lucky enough to see Mr. Lincoln at a conference in Springfield, the birthplace of Lincoln, and it was just awesome." Placher said. "The attention to detail, how in character he was; the man is just walking, talking Lincoln. It's phenomenal."
"Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom" is free and open to the public, and those interested in taking part can do so by logging on at willistonndlibrary.com. This program is runs about 60 minutes, followed by about 30 minutes of time of Q&A and informal interaction. For more information, visit mrlincoln.com.