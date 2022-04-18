A former Williston resident is returning to where it all began to share his story in The Good Hand: A Memoir of Work, Brotherhood & Transformation in an American Boomtown.
Author Michael Patrick F. Smith will be signing copies of the books, reading from the memoir and singing some songs at Books on Broadway beginning at 1 pm on April 23. Smith, is a folk singer and playwright from Maryland and Brooklyn who traveled to Williston, during the fracking boom to sleep on a floor and work 14+ hour shifts to “find out if he could do it.” Smith worked a year in the oilfield as a swamper, and was inspired to write “The Good Hand” by what he found out about himself and the hardworking people who worked alongside him in one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.
Smith’s book has garnered many positive reviews from the Washington Post, New York Times, LA Times, The Atlantic and London Times and has been described as “a saga of fear, danger, exhaustion, suffering, loneliness and grit that explores the struggles of America’s marginalized boomtown workers.”
Smith is traveling throughout the state to promote his memoir, hosting book signing events April 20 at Zandbroz Books in Fargo, April 21 at Main Street Books in Minot, and April 23 at Books on Broadway in Williston.
Prairie Public is the media sponsor of Michael Patrick F. Smith’s North Dakota book signing tour.