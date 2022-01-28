Author Jessie Veeder and artist Daphne Johnson Clark hosted a meet and greet, signing and creative workshop at Hansens Unlimited in for their recently released collaboration, “Prairie Princess.”
Veeder and Johnson-Clark spoke, read and signed copies of their children’s book at Hansens Unlimited on January 28. “Prairie Princess” is the first children’s book for North Dakota writer and musician Jessie Veeder, featuring oil painting illustrations by Williston artist Johnson-Clark. Veeder said she wrote the poem that became “Prairie Princess” several years ago, and finally decided to turn it into a book. She added that Johnson Clark was a perfect choice to bring her vision to life.
Johnson Clark used reference photos provided by Veeder of her daughters and farm as inspiration. Johnson Clark created more than 20 oil paintings from the photos to go along with the book. Each painting took 50 to 100 hours to create.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled with how it turned out,” Veeder said. “I wanted it to be like a coffee-table book, a beautiful book that parents and grandparents would love, as well as their children would love the story. I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish that without Daphne.”
Veeder entertained the audience by reading “Prairie Princess,” as well as singing some of her original songs and guiding the audience through a writing and illustrating activity.
Veeder and Johnson Clark will be holding another book signing at Books on Broadway in Williston on March 1. Copies can be purchased at Books on Broadway or a jessieveedermusic.com/store.